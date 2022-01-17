HARRISBURG — Data from the Pa. Department of Health shows local cases of COVID-19 are continuing to soar, however deaths have not followed suit.
The caseload remains stesday for local hospitals. As of Sunday, Evangelical Community Hospital reported 38 patients hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those, 10 were in critical care (seven unvaccinated, three vaccinated) and one was on a ventilator (unvaccinated).
Over the last three days, the state has logged 73,538 new cases of COVID-19 and 366 new deaths.
Locally, Lycoming County has logged 469 new cases over the last three days, while Northumberland County has picked up 485 new cases. Snyder and Union counties reported 133 and 135 new cases respectively, and Montour County has 83 new cases.
Over the last three days, Lycoming County reported five new deaths. Two new deaths were reported in Northumberland County.
