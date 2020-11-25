WASHINGTONVILLE — A popular program which annually draws several thousand people to the Montour Area Recreation Commission’s (MARC) Montour Preserve will be going on hiatus in 2021.
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, MARC Director Bob Stoudt said the organization will not be holding any special programs or events until at least July 1.
“There will be no maple sugaring program in February or March, there will be no pancake breakfast,” Stoudt said.
He noted that the maple sugaring program draws 2,000 to 3,000 people to the preserve each year.
“Typically, those who come to the maple sugaring program, it’s school kids or elderly,” Stoudt said, adding that the groups gather close together to watch the demonstrations.
“That’s exactly the type of thing we’re trying to protect against,” he said.
Stoudt said it was “gut-wrenching” to decide to not hold the maple sugaring program in the coming year. When the organization became involved with the Montour Preserve in 2014, preserving that long-running program was one of MARC’s first areas of focus.
“We rallied community support so that program wouldn’t go away,” he said.
“This is not a long-term decision to cancel the program,” Stoudt stressed. “We very much want to resume normal programs... We want school groups to come to the preserve.”
In addition to the maple sugaring program, Stoudt said there will be no trail races at the preserve this spring, and an annual endurance race will not be held at the facility in June.
While special events and programs will not be held at the Montour Preserve until at least July, Stoudt said MARC will be improving the infrastructure at the six sites which it maintains.
Three-hundred signs are being purchased for installation at the various parks.
“Visitors to the parks are going to find greatly improved trailhead signs, new planet-walk signage,” Stoudt said. “They will have a much better experience.”
Work is also progressing to develop a pump track at Hopewell Park, located off of Route 11 near Sheetz in Danville.
Several years ago, MARC built a small dirt-pump track at the park, to be used by mountain biking enthusiasts.
“The kids and the adults love it,” Stoudt said, of the track. “We realized we are going to have to improve it, one way or another. We feel this can be a great tourism draw.”
DirtSculpt, a Pennsylvania company, recently completed the design for two separate asphalt tracks for the park — one to be used by beginners, the other by more advanced riders.
“We’re working toward this being a $200,000 project, in total,” Stoudt said. “We want to advance this project as quickly as possible... We are going to go out and aggressively fundraise for this project.”
If the proper support can be found, he said the tracks could be installed in 2021. However, he said it’s more realistic to expect them to be built in 2022, at the earliest.
Separately, Stoudt said MARC’s 2020 financial picture is not looking as bleak as earlier in the year.
MARC will not be receiving the $100,000 that was projected this year from a new 2% hotel tax Montour County implemented to benefit the organization. However, Stoudt said the total received stands at 70% of that, or just over $70,0000.
“That is surprisingly good,” Stoudt said, adding that he expected the amount to be much less due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Our region is sort of in the perfect sweet spot,” he said. “Most people are not or will not be comfortable taking a cruise... or a longer-type vacation.”
However, he said individuals are taking short trips — from locations such as New York City, Philadelphia and Baltimore — and staying overnight in area hotels.
“The Montour Preserve was jam packed all summer long, all of our parks were,” Stoudt said. “We’ve never seen them as busy as they were this summer.
“Montour County, in particular, did better than what we had feared, in part because of the way it all played out,” he continued. “People still wanted to get away... For us, it worked out reasonably well. It was hard, but it wasn’t quite as bad as what we feared it might be.”
Stoudt said MARC will be operating at $25,000 to $35,000 in the black at the end of the year.
In 2021, Stoudt is projecting MARC will receive $90,000 revenue from the hotel tax.
At $235,750 in expenses and $238,500 in revenue, Stoudt said MARC’s 2021 budget is 3% above where the organization’s 2020 budget currently stands.
However, due to various cuts which have been made due to the pandemic, the 2021 budget still stands at 15% less than what the 2020 budget had initially been set at.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.