LEWISBURG — Philadelphia-based contemporary ballet company, BalletX, will return to the Weis Center for the Performing Arts at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 12.
Masks are required.
The performance is sponsored, in part, by Karl Voss and Chanin Wendling and family and The Standard-Journal.
BalletX produces original choreography that expands the vocabulary of classical dance for all audiences. As Philadelphia’s premier contemporary ballet company, BalletX unites distinguished choreographers with an outstanding company of world-class dancers to forge new works of athleticism, emotion and grace.
Founded in 2005 by Christine Cox and Matthew Neenan, and now under the direction of Cox as artistic and executive director, BalletX challenges the boundaries of classical ballet by encouraging formal experimentation while preserving rigorous technique. The company is committed to producing new works of the highest quality and integrity that bring the combined visions of choreographers and dancers to life and cultivate in audiences a collective appetite for bold, new dance.
While at the Weis Center, BalletX will perform four works: Matthew Neenan: “Increasing”, Caili Qua: “Fancy Me”, Amy Seiwert: “It’s Not a Cry” and Nicolo Fonte: “Steep Drop, Euphoric.”
Tickets are $25 for adults, $20 for seniors 62 and up, $15 for youth 18 and under, $15 for Bucknell employees and retirees (limit two), $10 for Bucknell students (limit two) and $15 for non-Bucknell students (limit two).
The Weis Center is offering a special rate of $10 for youth dancers under the age of 18 who are taking dance classes at local dance studios. Use code PhillyDance (not case sensitive) as the Coupon Code at checkout on Bucknell.edu/BoxOffice to access the $10 rate for the student and the accompanying parent or guardian (adult or senior 62 and up).
Tickets can be reserved in advance by calling 570-577-1000 or online at Bucknell.edu/BoxOffice.
Seating for the fall 2021 season is socially distanced and general admission; specific seats cannot be reserved.
Tickets are also available in person from several locations including the Weis Center lobby (weekdays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.) and the CAP Center Box Office, located on the ground floor of the Elaine Langone Center (weekdays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.).
