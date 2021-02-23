SCRANTON — When COVID-19 swept the globe, it caught the collective health care world off guard.
Educators at Geisinger realized the health system could provide a case study in pandemic response to ensure better preparation for any future plague. Scientists at Geisinger developed a course, COVID-19: Health Systems and Pandemics, for audiences ranging from graduate and medical students, to healthcare practitioners looking for relevant continuing education credits and even to the general public interested in infectious disease, how it spreads and what an effective response entails.
“The COVID course brings to bear the type of interactive, just-in-time learning that can only come from an integrated health system like Geisinger,” said Dr, V. Scott Koerwer, vice dean of GCSOM’s School of Graduate Education. “Our students learned about the pandemic through various lenses, from those of C-suite executives to infectious disease experts, population health professionals, basic scientists and healthcare administrators. Like the pandemic itself, the course changed week by week as our frontline healthcare teams worked to keep our population safe while learning about the virus. This effort is a great representation of learning in a team-based, integrated health system environment.”
In October, Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine graduate students were the first to enroll in the course. Now the course is available for professional seeking continuing education credits and to the general public.
To view courses, visit https://www.geisinger.edu/education/academics/schoolof-graduate-education/covid-19-health-systems-and-pandemics.
The course is taught jointly by numerous GCSOM faculty members and an array of Geisinger physicians and scientists, including a module taught by Dr. Jaewon Ryu, Geisinger’s CEO.
Ryu’s session examines the healthcare system in pandemic and will provide insight into how to mobilize large systems during a crisis.
Major topics include virology, viral testing, public health, modeling and predictions during a pandemic, clinical manifestations of SARS CoV-2, health system responses and impacts, ethical challenges, and research changes and impacts.
