MILTON — Time stopped briefly in Milton when the hands on a familiar clock face stopped making their expected revolutions.
“What had happened was, the controller went into the base. It’s like an electronic clock, and it runs up to the top where there’s a motor that turns the hands on all four faces,” said Milton Savings Bank President and CEO Bob Crane. “Well, we got a new controller but it still didn't work.”
Installed in June 2016, the four-faced clock, which sits outside of Milton Savings Bank on the corner of Broadway and Arch streets, is a reliable and recognizable landmark within the borough, so much so that when the hands stopped moving, passersby reached out to let the bank know.
“TIME had maintained it, and then the bank agreed to take over the maintenance from TIME,” said Crane, referencing The Improved Milton Experience.
The clock was made by The Verdin Company, a Cincinnati manufacturer of bells, clocks and towers. Because the manufacturer is based in Ohio, doing maintenance and repair work on the clock can pose logistical challenges.
“We got our electrician, Jim Rowe, to work on it… I said, 'Jim, we need you to fix the clock.' I said, 'Jim, Milton is depending on you,'” Crane recounted. “We replaced the controller but that didn’t do it, so he took the clock faces off and he got in there and he oiled the engine and the gears and he got it going again. Sure enough, now the clock is back on schedule.”
