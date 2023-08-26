Milton Clock

Electrician Jim Rowe brought the iconic clock outside of Milton Savings Bank back to life after the hands stopped moving. 

 PROVIDED BY BOB CRANE

MILTON — Time stopped briefly in Milton when the hands on a familiar clock face stopped making their expected revolutions.

“What had happened was, the controller went into the base. It’s like an electronic clock, and it runs up to the top where there’s a motor that turns the hands on all four faces,” said Milton Savings Bank President and CEO Bob Crane. “Well, we got a new controller but it still didn't work.”

