BLOOMSBURG — Geisinger is hosting a final community drive-thru and family walk-in flu shot clinic for anyone 6 months and older from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20, at the Bloomsburg Fairgrounds.
The flu shots are available at no cost to the public and are being provided by Geisinger's health and wellness, primary care and pediatrics teams.
Flu shots will be available drive-thru-style for anyone age 3 and older. Walk-in flu shots will be available in a nearby building for children ages 6 months to 3 years old and for families with young children. Additionally, there will be a limited amount of high-dose flu vaccines for those age 65 and older will be available in the drive-thru.
It's recommended that everyone age 6 months and older get vaccinated against the flu every year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. This includes certain people who are considered most vulnerable for contracting the flu, including pregnant women, patients with asthma and other respiratory infections, heart and lung conditions, diabetes, and anyone over age 65.
There's no need to preregister to get a flu shot. Remember to wear a mask and loose-fitting clothing that allows easy access to the upper arm.
When arriving at a drive-thru vaccination site, follow all directional signage. You will need to fill out a short electronic form before receiving your flu shot. Remain inside your vehicle next to an opening window, and be aware that staff will not enter vehicles to provide flu shots.
Flu shots are also available at Geisinger primary care and pediatric offices offer flu shots during regular office hours. Geisinger Pharmacy locations offer flu shots, and those age 9 and older can get a flu shot at Geisinger ConvenientCare locations any day of the week, with no appointment necessary.
