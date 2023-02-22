LEWISBURG — Much of the discussion during Tuesday’s Lewisburg Borough Council meeting surrounded off-campus parties, and how to crack down on them.
Buffalo Valley Regional Police Department (BVRPD) Chief Paul Yost and Keystone Council of Governments Codes enforcement Officer James Emery were asked by council to discuss measures surrounding the borough’s social gathering permits and the issuing process.
Yost said between July 1 and Feb. 16 there were 464 off-campus social gathering permits issued by his department.
“So the results are really reflected over a 27 week period,” said Yost, noting it did not include the Christmas holiday when Bucknell University was not in session.
Out of the 464 parties, police report 83,000 registered guests attended, most of which were held on a Wednesday, Friday or Saturday night.
Of those parties, Yost said most were contained to about six houses, all in the same vicinity of each other.
Emery said the current borough ordinance relies heavily on the police department to handle concerns. Both he and Yost have been in contact with each other and are working on suggestions that include changes in conditional use permits, limiting the number of parties, calculating the square footage of a property and limiting the number of people due to structural capabilities, placing time constraints on when parties can happen, and changing the ordinance to allow pre-party inspections and random inspections there after.
The discussions between council, the BVRPD and Keystone COG will be ongoing in the hopes of having ordinances updated or changed to reduce the number of off campus parties by next fall.
Plans for the Hufnagle Park project in downtown Lewisburg are moving forward
Council approved final design plans for the Hufnagle Park event venue project — as prepared by PennCore Consulting — and permission to release the project out for bid.
On Feb.7, the Union County Commissioners formally approved a sub-recipient agreement with Lewisburg Borough for Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) COVID-19 response discretionary for the Hufnagle Park outdoor social gathering event venue, in the amount of $2.5 million.
The money was earmarked for the reconstruction of Hufnagle Park, including a new gazebo area which will accommodate larger outside meetings, as well as American with Disabilities Act pathways and floodplain reconstruction.
The borough is on its timeline to have the project go out to bid by March 1, with work on the project expected to get underway by May 1.
The gazebo project has been approved by the borough’s Historical Architectural Review Board (HARB).
Council also approved HARB recommendations for the construction of an entrance roof to Smith Hall, and the replacement of windows at 23 Market St.
An engineering feasibility study agreement with PennCore Consulting in the amount of $7,000 was also approved by council to study the options for sidewalk installation along the south side of St. Anthony Street, between North Third Street and Plum Tree Alley. The costs will be paid from the borough’s General Fund.
Looking forward to summer, council approved the Union County Veterans’ Fourth of July Parade Committee to close Market and other borough streets for the parade, and permission to submit the letter of support to PennDOT.
Council approved the request on behalf of the Union County Veterans’ Fourth of July Parade Committee for the assistance of Milton Borough, Mifflinburg Borough, New Berlin Borough, Watsontown Borough, Union Township, and White Deer Township Fire Police for the event.
Saturday, June 24, is the date for the Union County Veterans’ 4th of July Parade. The parade starts at 10 a.m. On Friday night, June 23, there will be fireworks at Wolfe Field, beginning at around 9:15 p.m.
Council also approved a motion to allow its solicitor to prepare an ordinance regulating the use of fireworks in the borough. Council members expressed their concerns over property damage due to fireworks. An ordinance to ban fireworks within Borough limits is in the works.
Council approving a motion to direct the solicitor to prepare and advertise an ordinance to add metered parking zones to the west side of North Sixth Street, from Market Street to Cherry Alley, and to the west side of South Sixth Street from Market Street to White Pine Alley.
Council member Jamie Grobes was appointed as the Lewisburg Borough alternate member to the Buffalo Valley Regional Police Commission with a term expiring Dec. 31.
The former alternate was Mayor Kendy Alvarez, who is now serving as full-time Buffalo Valley Regional Police Commission member.
A low quote of $19,980 from Valley Enterprise Container, for the purchase of 25 new refuse dumpsters was approved.
