LEWISBURG — A pop-up play session, Celebrating Earth Day, will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday, April 22, at the Lewisburg Children's Museum, 815 Market St., Lewisburg.
The session is recommended for children ages 3 through 10 and will include sensory weather exploration, tornado in a bottle and building a cloud feeder.
