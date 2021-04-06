WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — State police have charged a 41-year-old West Milton woman with a host of charges related to an alleged incident Friday after a short pursuit, traffic stop and arrest. The woman allegedly kicked a Watsontown police officer while being processed for DUI.
Mellissa Yoder has been charged with DUI, aggravated assault, resisting arrest, accidents involving damage to attended property, fleeing and eluding, reckless driving, careless driving and disorderly conduct following the alleged incident at 3:33 p.m. April 2 along High Street, White Deer Township, Union County.
According to police, a white Dodge Caravan was involved in a hit-and-run crash in Watsontown. The vehicle was sighted in West Milton, at which time a traffic stop was attempted. The vehicle allegedly fled and was boxed in by state police and Milton police vehicles at Yoder’s residence.
Troopers said Yoder refused to exit the vehicle and became verbally combative. When she did exit the vehicle, troopers said she remained combative and became physical with officers at the scene. She was transported to Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg, for suspicion of DUI and there she allegedly kicked a Watsontown police officer.
Yoder was arraigned and jailed in Union County in lieu of $3,000 bail.
