EAST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — Voters in Union County and across the state will have three ballot measures to ponder this spring.
While it was unlikely any of the three would motivate a massive voter turnout, Greg Katherman, Union County director of Elections and Voter Registration, said all three were recently certified to appear on the ballot.
Support to place two of the measures on the ballot was apparently inspired by the state’s emergency declaration as the COVID-19 pandemic started.
The Emergency Declarations Amendment would address the governor’s emergency powers. If enacted, it would require legislative approval to extend an emergency beyond 21 days.
The Legislative Resolution to Extend or Terminate Emergency Declaration Agreement would empower the legislature to extend or terminate an emergency declaration by resolution.
A constitutional measure, the Equal Rights Regardless of Race or Ethnicity Amendment, would prohibit denial of rights on account of race or ethnicity. Legislative approval in two consecutive sessions followed by approval by voters would also be required for a constitutional change.
Katherman also noted a polling place change for Tuesday, May 18, Primary Election Day in Pennsylvania. Voters in East Buffalo 2 will be voting in the East Buffalo Township Municipal Building, 589 Fairground Road, Lewisburg.
The precinct’s usual polling place, The Public Library for Union County, was under construction.
