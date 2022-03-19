DANVILLE — A partnership recently emerged which aims to help a refugee family move to the Lewisburg area.
The Redeemer Orthodox Presbyterian Church of Danville is leading the task with the assistance of the Bucknell University Office of Civic Engagement, the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way and Samaritan's Purse.
Diane Ippolito, Redeemer Orthodox Presbyterian Church committee leader, said Samaritan's Purse was taking on the more delicate parts of the process. The accredited resettlement agency led by Franklin Graham was the point of contact for the local church and its partners.
Ippolito said Samaritan's Purse was working with the Department of State to arrange for the move of a family which likely left Afghanistan with the American pullout in August. Proper training and screening of volunteers was also being done by the well-known nonprofit.
"We had to put together a resettlement plan that would address housing, finances (and) how we would help them look for jobs," Ippolito said. "What we had to look for in schools was that they had (English as a second language) programs."
The church's plan was then submitted to the Department of State to resettle a family from an American military base. Ippolito said there was some urgency in their effort as Tuesday, March 1 was the deadline for families to exit stateside military bases where the have been since last year.
Ippolito said more refugees, perhaps as many as 1,200 per month, were still coming from Afghanistan.
Ippolito noted the more recent arrivals have not had all the preparations as the prior arrivals. She encouraged volunteers willing to complete the training and pass the background checks to get involved.
Sarah Farbo, the Bucknell assistant director community based and engaged service learning, said the process of welcoming a refugee family involved raising funds. Donation to such an agency included raising money for housing, utilities, transportation, school supplies and household items.
"When a refugee family enters our country, they only get a certain amount of money to start their lives here," Farbo said. "We wanted to spread the word around the community to encourage folks to donate what they could to welcome the family."
The effort has been underway for over a week. Farbo credited the United Way for setting up electronic donation collection.
"They will just give all the funds to the Redeemer Orthodox Church," Farbo said. "They dole out the funds to the family once they are here."
Farbo said once housing and employment is secured, the family will move in to the Lewisburg area. She said the owners of the Siam Restaurant and Bar have agreed to employ family members once they arrive.
The identity of the family is as yet now known, Farbo said. It was unclear whether it would be a family from Afghanistan or Ukraine. She noted the refugee-searching process began before the current Ukrainian conflict.
The Faceboook page for the Bucknell University Office of Civic Engagement has more donation information. Interested volunteers may also email dippolito60@gmail.com or call the Redeemer Orthodox Presbyterian Church at 570-275-1338.
