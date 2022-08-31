Bittenbender receives Hope and Courage Award

From left, Hope For The Warriors Vigiano Family Hope and Courage Award winner, retired U.S. Army Sgt. Maj. Kevin Bittenbender, and Hope For The Warriors CEO Robin Kelleher.

 Provided by Erin McCloskey/Hope For the Warriors

MONTGOMERY — Retired U.S. Army Sgt. Maj. Kevin Bittenbender was recently named a recipient of the Vigiano Family Hope and Courage Award at the Hope For The Warriors Summer Soiree.

Bittenbender was one of three Vigiano Family Hope and Courage award winners, presented by World Series champion Doug Flynn and TV host John Daly. He was recognized for his service and as a multi-sport athlete who continues to showcase his honor, courage and commitment to our nation, his fellow peers and leadership. Bittenbender is always willing to lend a hand when he is able.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.