LEWISBURG — On Thursday morning, a jury of nine women and three men started hearing sex crime charges brought more than a year ago against a Union County man.
Timothy A. Troxell, 43, of Mifflinburg, has been charged with 19 felony counts and three misdemeanors on two separate dockets. The trial is scheduled for two days in the Union County Court of Common Pleas.
Mifflinburg police filed the initial allegations which also outlined portions of the investigation which followed.
The charges included two counts of criminal attempt rape of a child, multiple counts of indecent assault of a person less than 13 years old, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse (IDSI) with a child, aggravated indecent assault of a child and others.
Separate charges including statutory sexual assault 11 years older and IDSI person less than 16 years old were filed as the alleged assaults continued while the alleged victim got older.
The allegations, that Troxell touched the juvenile female inappropriately and repeatedly, were over a period of about four years at various sites in Mifflinburg.
An August 2020 trip to King of Prussia, purportedly a shopping trip for the alleged victim’s 13th birthday, included a hotel stay where the alleged assaults continued and was described as including inappropriate contact.
Judge Lori R. Hackenberg is presiding over the trial, while Phillip Sassaman and Wayne Samuelson, assistant district attorneys, prosecute the case. Troxell is being defended by Michael Rudinski of Williamsport.
Prosecutors called the alleged victim as their first witness, who admitted she was nervous and thus prone to nervous laughter. She described under oath how Troxell used pet names for her and that he considered her a “girlfriend.”
The victim also said the alleged assaults went from occurring “once in awhile” to “almost every night.” The victim was unable to utter words when describing where she was allegedly touched and with what. A request that she be permitted to write the names of the bodily parts on a piece of paper and shown to the jury was granted.
Testimony indicated the trip to King of Prussia was initially assumed to be similar to previous trips with Troxell.
“I think he was planning for us to have sex,” the alleged victim testified. “Later that night it was more than what he would usually do.”
Rudinski, on cross examination, described as a “notion” the alleged victim’s testimony claiming Troxell said he wanted to marry her. Why there was apparently a lag before the allegations were reported was also questioned.
In the afternoon, Detective Connie Marinello, of the Upper Merion Township Police Department, verified that lodging was booked at the King of Prussia area motel named in the allegations. The victim’s mother also testified.
The allegations arose after an argument Nov. 15, 2020, between Troxell and a sibling of the victim. Upon picking up the alleged victim and a sibling who were upset by the argument over music, the alleged victim’s mother asked if the female child was “touched” inappropriately by the defendant.
Mifflinburg police were notified by a SANE (Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner) after the alleged victim acknowledged alleged contact and was taken to Evangelical Community Hospital for an examination.
Jurors saw two video recordings of interviews with the alleged victim conducted by Sherry Moroz, Child Advocacy Center forensic (CAC) interviewer. Admitted as an expert witness, Moroz said her objective was to form a narrative of such allegations.
In the first, dated Nov. 20, 2020, the victim described the repeated nature of the alleged inappropriate contact with Troxell. It included how he allegedly touched her and under what circumstances.
The second interview was conducted in January 2021 at the CAC after memories of the trip to King of Prussia came to the alleged victim one night.
They included allegations of how Troxell kissed her “private parts,” held her and that he did not stop “doing what he was doing” though she kept telling him to. The alleged victim said the defendant also made her drink Captain Morgan mixed with Mountain Dew from a cup from a fast food restaurant where they had picked up a meal.
Moroz testified that having more than one interview with an alleged victim was common. “Complete disclosure” of an event or series of events was more of a “process” than an event.
On cross examination, Moroz admitted false reports were possible and that the alleged victim had not told her that Troxell wanted to marry her.
However, Moroz said it was not surprising that a “breakthrough event” such as seeing an emotionally charged argument can be what brings certain memories forward.
The start of the trial was delayed as Rudinski asked for two hours or more to review a printed transcript of the CAC interviews to ensure it was the same as the the video. He said it was handed to him that morning.
Hackenberg referred to the Judicial Code of Conduct and ruled the video alone would be sufficient. When it was shown in the afternoon, the video was muted and advanced past portions Rudinski said were hearsay.
