LEWISBURG — More than 60 people listened attentively Tuesday as the executive director of the Pennsylvania Library Association discussed books, bans and censorship.
Christi Buker was the featured speaker during a meeting of the League of Women Voters of the Lewisburg Area. More than 40 people attended the meeting in person, at La Primavera Ristorante. An additional 20 people listened to the presentation via Zoom.
Buker focused her remarks on the impacts of censorship on public libraries.
According to Buker, the library association has been tracking challenges and book bans since 1990.
Challenges occur when someone from the public perceives a book to have bad, or inappropriate, content and requests the book be removed from library shelves.
Banning is the actual act of removing books from the public library system, Buker explained. Only libraries, school boards and book stores have the authority to ban a book. Challenges to bans have been contested all the way to the Supreme Court.
Books are most commonly banned after a parent finds the content inappropriate and reports it to a library, Buker said.
She explained that most of the time libraries are faced with challenges to graphic novels, data bases and displays of books in the lobbies of libraries that members of the public may find to be against their moral or personal standards.
The most common challenges to books are those that include sexual language, or homosexuality, Buker said.
In 2022, 781 challenges were filed on books in Pennsylvania libraries.
“What we see lately, however, is complaints starting out small with one library and then spreading over to other communities and their community libraries,” Buker said.
Buker also spoke on intellectual freedom and censorship.
Intellectual freedom is the right of all individuals to both seek and receive information from all points of view without restriction, which Buker said is supported under the First Amendment of the United States Constitution.
Censorship is the suppression of words, images, or ideas that are “offensive,” and happens whenever some people succeed in imposing their personal, political, or moral values on others. Censorship can be carried out by the government, as well as private pressure groups. Censorship by the government is unconstitutional, according to Buker.
In most cases, she said a censor is a sincerely concerned individual who believes that censorship can improve society, protect children, and restore what the censor sees as lost moral values. But under the First Amendment to the Constitution, she said everyone has the right to read, view, listen to, and disseminate constitutionally protected ideas, even if a censor finds those ideas offensive.
Buker said libraries do self censorship if a book may cause public backlash.
In June 2021, she said the James V. Brown Library in Williamsport had a display of books in the children’s section celebrating Gay Pride Month.
At the time, two out of three Lycoming County commissioners asked the library director to remove the books from the display and place them back on the shelves, or in the adult section.
According to Buker, the commissioners received feedback from the public, some in favor of their stance, others claimed it infringed on their constitutional rights.
Buker said the responsibility of a library is to provide access to information, no matter the political or moral values of any group or person.
“Books are tools to understand life’s complex issues,” Buker said. “Books should be mirrors and windows. By being a mirror a book should reflect the reader, and as a window it should open the reader to the world and other viewpoints in it.”
Buker encouraged those in attendance to support their local libraries and to join Unite Against Book Bans, a national initiative to empower readers everywhere to stand together in the fight against censorship.
Mary Beth Clark, board president of the Union County Library System, said the topic of book bans is paramount.
“It’s very important,” she said. “It’s a growing concern to the libraries that serve our communities, and that’s why the libraries are here, to serve our communities.”
