LEWISBURG — More than 60 people listened attentively Tuesday as the executive director of the Pennsylvania Library Association discussed books, bans and censorship.

Christi Buker was the featured speaker during a meeting of the League of Women Voters of the Lewisburg Area. More than 40 people attended the meeting in person, at La Primavera Ristorante. An additional 20 people listened to the presentation via Zoom.

Jim Diehl can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 114 or jimd@standard-journal.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.