SELINSGROVE — The Union-Snyder Community Action Agency (CAA) has released the results from its triennial Community Needs Assessment, highlighting community-reported needs facing Union and Snyder county residents.
The assessment was initiated in the summer of 2020 and included three data collection phases, which included an asset mapping project, surveying, and interviews with residents and service providers.
In analyzing all phases of the data collected during these phases, CAA identified the following themes needing attention in the region: Access to health care and health insurance/high health care costs; better paying jobs; children's success in school; child abuse and neglect; mental health awareness; substance abuse; racial discrimination; affordable childcare; transportation; and cost of nutritious food.
The assessment also included an evaluation on the impacts to the Union and Snyder county community as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The COVID-19 Needs Assessment evaluated responses on questions on how the pandemic has had an impact on family and community resources, children’s education, and personal experience.
Community Action Agencies across the country are required to complete a Community Needs Assessment every three years as a tool to refine programs offered by the agency to meet the truest needs of community members. As a result of its Community Needs Assessment, CAA has published a list of action items to pursue through 2023 to address the key themes that have emerged from the report.
The full publication of the report, as well as an abbreviated Abstract, is available on CAA’s website at www.union-snydercaa.org/cna.
