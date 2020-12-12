MILTON — "Are we going to come out of the end of the year with our doors still open?"
Tea Jay Aikey, president and CEO of the Central PA Chamber of Commerce, said that is a question owners of restaurants, gyms and entertainment venues are asking themselves in light of Pennsylvania's latest restrictions imposed on the businesses.
The commonwealth has banned indoor dinning at restaurants for the next three weeks, halted school sporting activities, and ordered gyms, theaters and casinos to close.
"The next three weeks are going to seem longer than the last 10 months," Aikey said. "A lot of these places host holiday parties, probably the most lucrative time of the year for these folks."
The chamber has reached out to all of its member businesses impacted by the latest orders.
"I talked to a business owner (Friday) morning at great length," Aikey said. "He was really sad.
"He took so much initiative to make sure people weren't sitting at the bar," she continued. "He was at less than 50% capacity, everybody was required to be masked... He said 'I, by all means, don't think we're the ones causing this significant outbreak.' He felt really shocked and saddened that these (restrictions) were directed at his industry."
Both she and Bob Garrett, president and CEO of the Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce, are encouraging everyone to patronize the businesses impacted by the shutdown.
Both said that includes by regularly purchasing take-out orders and gift cards from the businesses in the coming days.
"These businesses are really on the line the next three weeks," Aikey said. "They've already had a horrible 10 months."
"The industries, the sectors, that were named in the governor's proclamation are beaten and battered," Garrett added. "They truly are. We are hearing from some of our members, 'wow, this could be the death knell.'"
Largely, he said restaurants in the Susquehanna Valley have done their part to make sure conditions inside the establishments were safe and that all of the guidelines set forth by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) were being followed.
"This feels like a slap in the side of the head," Garrett said. "We really wish that businesses would've been given a little more than 24 hours notification."
Aikey said the businesses impacted by the restrictions have taken numerous hits this year.
She said one hoagie shop which had been paying $3 per packs for gloves needed to make the hoagies is now being charged $15.50 by the same vendor.
"They don't have a lot of opportunities to go out and shop around," Aikey said. "Their day-to-day life is hanging on by a thread."
As a result, her chamber has created a database of member vendors which can offer businesses impacted by the restrictions the best deals on supplies needed.
Through that database, Aikey said the hoagie shop already found another vendor from which it could purchase gloves at $3 per box.
In addition, a special section has been created on the website, www.centralpachamber.com/covid-19, which lists services still being offered through restaurants and other member businesses impacted by the restrictions.
At this point, both Aikey and Garrett said business owners impacted by the restrictions are largely in a difficult position to begin planning how they will recover from their 2020 losses in 2021.
"Up until (Thursday) afternoon, I was hearing a lot of positive comments, plans for 2021," Garrett said. "A lot of folks are now trying to figure out if they're going to make it into 2021."
"(Businesses) are trying to get through," Aikey said. "They are frustrated. They've never been in this situation before. They are really trying to encourage folks that it's safe to order. They can do contactless pickup or delivery."
The Turbotville Hotel is one business which is making plans for 2021. Owner Nate Peterman said construction has started on a large patio, which will be open for outdoor dining in the spring.
In the meantime, Peterman has had to lay off employees due to the restrictions put in place. However, he stressed the business is still open for take-out orders.
Peterman also owns Pete's on Broadway, a Milton bar which has had to close its doors due to the pandemic restrictions.
Lisa Showers, owner of Lisa's Milltown Deli in Milton, has also been forced to lay off some of her employees due to the restrictions. However, she said the business remains open for the sale of take-out orders and gift cards.
"We're going to do curbside service and keep plugging," she said.
Peterman noted his appreciation for those who have said they will continue to support the Turbotville Hotel by purchasing take-out orders or buying gift certificates.
"Without takeout, it would be over," Peterman said. "It is very, very important. People seem to be rallying toward the mom-and-pop places."
Showers agreed.
"We're the backbone of America," she said. "We've all worked so hard to get where we are. It will be a shame to walk down the streets of these local towns and not have these restaurants."
Peterman said words of encouragement from customers have also been important to him.
"We appreciate it," Peterman said. "It definitely keeps you going, even psychologically."
