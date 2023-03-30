Mifflinburg names Students of the Month

MIFFLINBURG — The Mifflinburg Area Intermediate School recently announced its Students of the Month for February.
The following students were recognized:
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Print subscribers who register will receive FREE online access all the time.
Take advantage of an affordable Online Subscription for complete online and e-Edition access today!
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Day
|$1.00
|for 1 day
|1 Year
|$138.00
|for 365 days
|6 Months
|$72.00
|for 180 days
|3 Months
|$38.00
|for 90 days
MIFFLINBURG — The Mifflinburg Area Intermediate School recently announced its Students of the Month for February.
The following students were recognized:
• Third grade: Troy Bingaman, the son of Rodney and Taunya Bingaman of Mifflinburg. His favorite subject is math. Outside of school, Troy plays football, wrestles and participates in his church youth group. He also enjoys sports, art, hunting and fishing. Troy’s favorite place to visit is the hunting cabin, and he finds fishing very relaxing. In the future, Troy would like to go to college, and be a fireman.
• Fourth grade: Emily Weikel-Moyer, the daughter of Ali Weikel and Kurtiss Moyer of Hartleton. Her favorite subject is math. Outside of school, Emily plays football, basketball and enjoys attending church. She also likes crafting, gymnastics, and collecting rare and unique rocks. Emily’s favorite place to visit is the beach. In the future, she hopes to become an archaeologist.
• Fifth grade: Asher Bardo, the son of Neil and Shanda Bardo of Millmont. His favorite subject is math. In school, Asher is a member of the Art Club. Outside of school, he enjoys playing baseball, basketball and participating in 4-H. He also likes to play sports with his friends, draw and tell jokes. Asher’s favorite place to visit is Ocean City, Md., where he likes to go fishing. He also helps out on his family’s farm, where he raises cows and pigs that he shows every summer at the Union County West End Fair. Asher also enjoys making people laugh. In the future, Asher hopes to become a professional baseball player for the Philadelphia Phillies.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.