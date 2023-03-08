State Police at Montoursville Fatal crash
LOYALSOCK — Troopers have released the identity of a man killed after allegedly fleeing from a traffic stop.
Timothy James Bird, 36, of Sunbury, died following an incident which unfolded at 12:54 a.m. March 5 along Interstate 180 eastbound, at mile marker 24, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said a vehicle driven by Bird was stopped, with Bird allegedly exhibiting signs of impairment. Bird then drove away from the traffic stop, and in the process struck a trooper, causing them to fall to the ground.
During an approximately 14-mile pursuit, spike strips were deployed on Bird’s vehicle, after which the vehicle continued to drive for 1/2-mile before striking an embankment and rolling onto its roof. Bird was pronounced dead at the scene by the Lycoming County coroner.
SELINSGROVE — Quinn Masiewicz, 28, of West Wyoming, was charged after troopers said he was found to be while driving under the influence.
The arrest was made at 3:16 a.m. March 5 at North Broad and West Sherman streets, Selinsgrove.
SHAMOKIN DAM — Chelsey Wise, 28, of Shamokin Dam, reported that someone broke a glass window.
The incident occurred at 2:40 a.m. Feb. 26 at 3594 North Old Trail, Shamokin Dam.
MONROE TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating the report of a glass pane being broken at AMC theater.
The incident was reported at 10 p.m. Feb. 25 at 1 Susquehanna Valley Mall Drive, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
