LEWISBURG — The Weis Center’s 2021-2022 lineup includes a diverse schedule of nearly 30 live performances designed to inspire your mind, energize your body and restore your heart.
Performances will include music from Bali, Venezuela, West Africa, Mexico and Colombia, plus classical music, Americana and roots music, modern dance from three acclaimed companies, jazz, and family-friendly performances. Seven performances are free.
Tickets for fall performances will go on sale beginning at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 27, by calling 570-577-1000, online at Bucknell.edu/BoxOffice or in person 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays at the Campus Box Office’s location in the Weis Center Atrium.
The season will kick off at 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27, with a free alt-rock and roots concert by Amythyst Kiah as she performs outside on the Weis Center Plaza. Her song “Black Myself” received a Grammy nomination for Best American Roots Song and won Song of the Year at the Folk Alliance International Awards. The Exchange’s Art Cart will be on site from 5:30 to 7 p.m. with special all-ages activities.
On Sept. 14, world music and dance from Bali with ensemble Cudamani will perform. This 20-member ensemble weaves layers of intricate sound including gongs, drums, voice and flute.
On Sept. 28, Red Sky Performance, an indigenous contemporary dance company from Canada, will perform “Trace”, which is a dance work inspired by Indigenous sky and star stories.
On Oct. 1, the contemporary cirque duo Air Play returns to the Weis Center for a family friendly performance highlighting the power of air. Flying umbrellas, larger-than-life balloons, giant kites floating over the audience and a huge snow globe will be featured.
In the first of several engagements with the Jazz at Bucknell series, Jeremiah Abiah will perform for free Oct. 6 in the Weis Center Atrium.
The Julliard String Quartet will perform Oct. 17, with pianist and Bucknell Assistant Professor of Music Qing Jiang. They will perform works by Beethoven and Dvorak.
A season highlight will be Mavis Staples’ performance Thursday, Oct. 28.
Americana duo The Honey Dewdrops will perform on Nov. 3 at the Campus Theatre.
Pianist Michelle Cann will perform Nov. 7 with a program that includes Chopin, Florence Price and Brahms.
Philadelphia’s premier contemporary ballet company, BalletX, will perform three new works Nov. 12.
The final fall performance will be a holiday performance by eight-piece jazz band, The Hot Sardines, on Dec. 3. The performance will feature timeless Christmas classics and original tunes.
The spring 2022 season includes: American roots ensemble American Patchwork Quartet on Jan. 23, Jamal Aliyev on cello and Dominic Cheli on piano on Jan. 27, The Crossing with Dublin Guitar Quartet on Feb. 4, bluegrass band Della Mae on Feb. 8, Circa Contemporary Circus on Feb. 15, Polish Wieniawski Philharmonic Orchestra on Feb. 17, Nella on Feb. 24, Reverso on March 1, The Peking Acrobats on March 6, Sona Jobarteh on March 22, classical accordionist Hanzhi Wang on March 25, Jake Blount on March 30, Sonia De Los Santos on April 2, pianist Qing Jiang on April 3, Ronald K. Brown/EVIDENCE Dance on April 8, Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain on April 10 and world music ensemble from Colombia Chontadelia on April 21.
Tickets for spring performances will go on sale at 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 10.
The season brochure is now available online at Bucknell.edu/WeisCenter.
A limited number of hardcopies are available upon request. To request a hardcopy brochure, contact Lisa Leighton, marketing and outreach director, at 570-577-3727 or Lisa.Leighton@bucknell.edu.
Hard copies are also available at the Weis Center and will soon be available throughout the Susquehanna River Valley region.
Usual ticket subscriptions and seating selections have been temporarily changed for the 2021–2022 season and will not be available.
All seating will be general admission and will comply with current guidelines. Specific seats cannot be selected when purchasing tickets, and patrons should plan to arrive early to ensure ample time to select an available seat. Auditorium doors open 30 minutes prior to show time.
Capacity limits will be adjusted for each performance at the venue’s discretion and based on current health and safety guidelines.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.