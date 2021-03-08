HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Health (DOH) confirmed an additional 3,176 positive cases of COVID-19 over the last two days, bringing the statewide total since March 2020 to 950,161.
Locally, confirmed new cases rose by 68 over six-area counties, with 10 cases subtracted from Montour County's total. Cases rose by 27 in Lycoming County, 18 in Northumberland County, 13 in Columbia County and five each in Snyder and Union counties. No new deaths were reported locally.
The state noted there are 1,587 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 314 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19, according to the DOH.
The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day is about 4,300 lower than it was at the peak on Dec. 25, state officials noted. However, the current 14-day average is now also below what it was at the height of the spring peak on May 3.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of Feb. 26-March 4 stood at 5.7%.
State officials reported 39 new deaths over the last two days, for a total of 24,356 deaths attributed to COVID-19 since March 2020.
COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution
DOH noted this week, a total of 4,179,220 doses will have been allocated through March 13:
• 254,150 first/single doses will have been allocated this week.
• 225,890 second doses will have been allocated this week.
To date, of the 4,179,220 doses allocated through March 13, the state has administered 2,981,190 doses total through March 7:
• First/single doses, 84 percent (2,029,732 administered of 2,427,085 allocated)
• Second doses, 54 percent (951,458 administered of 1,752,135 allocated)
Confirmed cases by county:
• Northumberland County, 6,981 (325 deaths)
• Lycoming County, 8,140 cases (27 deaths)
• Union County, 4,041 cases (82 deaths)
• Columbia County, 4,253 cases (125 deaths)
• Snyder County, 2,409 cases (81 deaths)
• Montour County, 1,635 cases (60 deaths)
