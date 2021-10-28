State Police At Selinsgrove Hit and run
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating a hit and run at 9:34 a.m. Oct. 25 along Route 522, east of Dock Hill Road, Franklin Township, Snyder County.
A vehicle believed to be a 2010-era silver Ford Focus with black rims was traveling north when it attempted to pass a slowing 1989 Cadillac Deville in a no-passing zone, police noted. The Deville, driven by Joe L. White, 71, of Mifflinburg, was struck by the suspect vehicle, which police said fled north. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-374-8145.
Assault
BEAVER TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating an alleged assault at 7:33 a.m. Oct. 9 along Hahn Street, Beaver Township, Snyder County.
Erk Yost-King, 31, of Beavertown, was arrested. Victims included a 29-year-old Beavertown woman, a 38-year-old Beavertown man and a 36-year-old Beavertown woman. The investigation is ongoing.
Theft of vehicle parts
MONROE TOWNSHIP — A catalytic converter valued at $500 was taken off a 2014 Ford Econoline belonging to a 44-year-old Bellefonte man.
Troopers said the incident was reported at 8:33 a.m. Oct. 25 along Route 15 north, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Theft by deception
CENTER TOWNSHIP — Someone allegedly opened unemployment benefits in the name of a 53-year-old Middleburg man.
The alleged incident was reported at 6:44 p.m. Oct. 19 along Bowersox Road, Center Township, Snyder County.
State Police At Montoursville 3-vehicle crash (injuries)
LEWIS TOWNSHIP — Two persons were transported by ambulance to a local hospital following a three-vehicle crash at 7:48 a.m. Oct. 18 along Route 14 at Lower Grays Run Road, Lewis Township, Lycoming County.
A 2019 Ford F-450 driven by Richard J. Orgitano, 28, of Williamsport, was traveling north when it struck the rear of a 2011 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Michael L. Hill, 28, of Jersey Shore. The Silverado then crashed into the rear of a 2017 Hyundai Tucson driven by Sharon J. Phillips, 58, of Trout Run, police added. All drivers were belted. Hill and Phillips were transported by ambulance to UPMC Susquehanna, Williamsport, with suspected minor injuries.
Orgitano will be cited with driving vehicle at safe speed, police noted.
2-vehicle crash (injury)
MUNCY CREEK TOWNSHIP — A minor injury was reported following a two-vehicle crash at 7:57 a.m. Oct. 20 along West Water Street at Anglewood Road, Muncy Creek Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said a 2004 Honda Odyssey driven by Kiah B. Richner, 25, of Muncy, pulled from a stop sign and was struck by a northbound 2005 Saturn Ion driven by Markus S. Rybak, 38, of South Williamsport. Both drivers were belted. Rybak sustained a suspected minor injury, police noted, and was transported by ambulance to UPMC Susquehanna, Muncy.
Richner will be cited with stop signs and yield signs, according to police.
2-vehicle crash
MUNCY CREEK TOWNSHIP — A child passenger sustained a suspected minor injury following a two-vehicle crash at 3:21 p.m. Oct. 26 along Route 405 at Route 442, Muncy Creek Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said Tanayah N. Moore, 29, of Muncy, was traveling north in a 2005 Chevrolet Equinox when attempted a left turn onto East Penn Street and struck a northbound 2020 Nissan Pathfinder driven by Angela L. Stackhouse, 39, of Muncy. Moore will be cited with drivers required to be licensed and vehicle turning left, police noted.
Vehicle vs. deer
JACKSON TOWNSHIP — A 33-year-old Mansfield man escaped injury when his vehicle struck a deer and a guide rail at 9 a.m. Oct. 26 along Route 15 south, Jackson Township, Lycoming County.
Shane-Ashten Cleveland was traveling south in a 2008 Cadillac CTS when struck a deer in the roadway, then hit a guide rail on the left side of the roadway, police reported. Cleveland was belted and was not injured.
PFA violation
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — A 40-year-old Williamsport man allegedly violated a protection from abuse order.
The incident was reported at 3:10 p.m. Oct. 25 along Country Club Lane, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County. The victim was a 39-year-old Williamsport woman.
Terroristic threats
CLINTON TOWNSHIP — A 57-year-old Montgomery man was arrested following a domestic dispute between family members, according to police.
The alleged incident was reported at 10:05 a.m. Oct. 23 along Pinchtown Road, Clinton Township, Lycoming County. The man was allegedly having suicidal thoughts and retrieved a handgun. When family members attempted to retrieve the gun, the man allegedly made threatening statements toward them.
Dissemination intimate image
WOLF TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating an alleged incident involving a 54-year-old Muncy woman and an ex-boyfriend.
The alleged incident was reported at 11:11 a.m. Oct. 15 along Dutchtown Road, Wolf Township, Lycoming County.
Harassment
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — An altercation between roommates allegedly became physical, police reported.
A 19-year-old Williamsport man sustained minor injuries in the alleged incident at 7 p.m. Oct. 23 along Warren Avenue, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
Theft by deception
ELDRED TOWNSHIP — Someone took out a fraudulent loan valued at $20,500 in the name of a 40-year-old Montoursville man, police reported.
The incident was reported at 8 a.m. Oct. 19 along Warrensville Road, Eldred Township, Lycoming County. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-368-5700.
Theft by deception
GAMBLE TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating an allegation of home improvement fraud.
The alleged incident was reported at 8 a.m. Aug. 22 along Butternut Grove Road, Gamble Township, Lycoming County. A 73-year-old Montoursville woman provided a $400 down payment for services which were not completed. An investigation is ongoing.
Theft by deception
UPPER FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP — State police said a 32-year-old Montoursville man was scammed out of three $700 gift cards.
The alleged incident was reported between noon July 20 and noon Oct. 15 along Scott Circle, Upper Fairfield Township, Lycoming County. An unknown person identified themselves as a home mortgage company and requested payments with gift cards.
Troopers advised scammers can mirror existing phone numbers to make the call appear legitimate. Anyone asking for gift cards as payment is likely part of a scam, police noted.
Union County Deed transfers
• Clair A. Kuhns trustee, Esther L. Kuhns trustee, Clair A. and Esther L. Kuhns revocable living trust, Clair A. Kuhns revocble lising trust, Esther L. Kuhns revocable living trust to Esther L.Kuhns, Clair A. Kuhns, property in Hartley Township, quit claim, $1.
• Kelly Ann Weigartner, William G. Weingartner to Roger P. Grattan, property in White Deer Township, $5,000.
• Roger P. Grattan, Roger P. Gratton to Larry M. Heeter, property in White Deer Township, $37,500.
• Joseph G. Weisser, Janet A. Weisser to Joseph G. Weisser, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Thomas E. Zerbe Jr., Margaret M. Zerbe to Denise E. Enders, Alan D. Enders, property in Limestone Township, $30,000.
• David B. Koconis, Kristen G. Koconis to 44 Mrkt LLC, property in Lewisburg, $1.
• Brian C. Utter, Mai Linn Hong to Tripat Singh, Stanley Frankel, Benjamin Frankel, property in Lewisburg, $1.
• Jeffrey L. Sobol, Pamela A. Sobol to Jeffrey W. Lann, property in Lewis Township, $1.
• Dharlys E. Miller to Michael W. Bollerman, Robert Bollerman, property in Mifflinburg, $1.
• Daniel A. Graf, Catherine M. Graf to Andrea Featherstone, Matthew Featherstone, property in East Buffalo Township, $475,000.
• Union County Sheriff, Carolyn Heir Fisher, Sharon P. Clark estate, Tammy Heir Rauch, Eileen Heir Hutton to Community Loan Servicing LLC, property in White Deer Township,, $24,000.
• Christopher James Augustine, Brandi Jo Augustine, Brandie J. Augustine to Christopher J. Augustine trustee, Brandie J. Augustine trustee, Brandie J. Augustine and Brandie J. Augustine revocable trust, Christopher J. Augustine revocable trust, Brandie J. Augustine revocable trust, property in White Deer Township, $1.
• John A. Hamilton trustee, Cynthia Hamilton trustee, Hamilton living trust to Eric S. Campbell, Ali M. Campbell, property in Limestone Township, $1.
• Scott J. Griffith, Kelly L. Griffith to Scott J. Griffith, property in West Buffalo Township, $1.
• Martha J. Erdman to Tracy L. Myers, Troy A. Myers, property in White Deer Township, quit claim, $1.
• Aaron W. Nolt, Rachel A. Nolt to Aaron W. Nolt, Rachel A. Nolt, property in Kelly Township, $1.
• Chastity M. Ely to Michael J. Ely, Gregory O. Ely, property in East Buffalo Township quit claim, $1.
