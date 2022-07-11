United Ways announce merger

SUNBURY — The boards of directors for the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way (GSVUW) and the United Way of Columbia and Montour Counties (UWCMC) voted unanimously to approve the merger of the two agencies. The merger, effective Sept. 1, follows extended discussions between both boards that began in July 2021.
"I am so excited for what the future holds for our five counties. There are so many projects and grants that benefit our region, and we know hunger and housing issues don't end at county lines," said Liz Masich, board president of United Way of Columbia and Montour Counties. "This merger will allow true collaboration on grants and services that are vital to improving the lives and wellbeing of those we, and our partner agencies, proudly and passionately serve. In true United Way fashion, we are now five counties — working and Living United."
Currently, GSVUW serves Snyder, Union and Northumberland counties, with UWCMC serving Columbia and Montour counties. As a unified organization, United Way will serve the needs of more than 260,000 residents and 58 partner agencies across a five-county footprint. Multiple committees formed by the two organizations have been working together to study a potential of a merger for the better part of a year.
"We formed a Merger Committee, consisting of members from each board and held strategic planning meetings to discuss the pros and cons of a merger," said Kristen Moyer, chief of staff at SEDA-COG and board president of GSVUW. "Both United Ways have a long history of collaboration and share common missions. For over five years, we have partnered on various programs, such as the Revolving Car Loan and United in Recovery. The joint committee determined this merger was the best way to serve our donors and agencies."
With trends across the country changing and, in some cases, even declining, conservative 10-year projections show that a merged organization will have significantly more community funding available than a single entity. Further, the size of a consolidated organization will increase efficiencies, reduce duplications, and build on the collective strengths, committee members said.
Sonal Shah, EVP of Worldwide Network Advancement at United Way Worldwide, said the merger aligns with the network's philosophy of best serving our communities.
"As United Way continues to evolve, the natural progression of our work should have us all asking how we can be even more effective, put greater resources against mission-related efforts and ultimately — better serve our communities," Shah said. "The decision by Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way and United Way of Columbia and Montour Counties to merge their operations will allow more powerful responses to pressing community needs that are market-driven rather than geography-driven and deliver the best outcomes for our key corporate partners in this multi-county area."
The vision for the new organization is to improve people's lives by leveraging both deep knowledge of the local communities in each region and the ability to provide the scale of resources needed to make an impact. The goal is to ensure that all residents have access to the basic building blocks of a good life: A quality education that leads to a stable job, enough income to support a family, and access to adequate health care.
"We are convinced that by combining resources, professional expertise, and experience, we will be a stronger organization better equipped to address the needs of our local communities throughout the region," said Adrienne Mael, president and CEO of GSVUW and UWCMC.
In 2017, Mael led an integration of two regional United Way operations, creating the United Way of Columbia and Montour Counties, a cohesive and respected organization with a unified commitment to community impact.
Merger implementation efforts are already underway. Leaders from Greater Susquehanna Valley and Columbia-Montour United Ways will serve on the new board and operating committees ensuring local stakeholders and community involvement from businesses, organizations, and individuals from both regions. Staff will continue to work from existing regional offices in Bloomsburg and Sunbury.
Mael will continue as president and chief executive officer of the newly merged organization.
"I believe the merger will benefit the five counties we serve," Moyer added. "We hope to provide even greater service to our partner agencies, enhance the programs we already have, and most importantly, raise more funds to support the agencies and residents of Columbia, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder and Union Counties."
