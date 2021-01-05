LEWISBURG — The Union County Library System, along with its member libraries, has released its 2021 board meeting dates.
The Union County Library System Board will meet virtually at 4:30 p.m. on the first Tuesday of each month on the following dates: Feb. 2, April 6, June 1, Aug. 3, Oct. 5 and Dec. 7. Links to attend the meetings will be listed on www.unionCountyLibraries.org/info/library-boards
The Board of Trustees for the Herr Memorial Library, Mifflinburg, will meet at 5:30 p.m. on the following dates: Jan. 19, Feb. 16, March 15, April 19, May 17, June 21, August 15, Sept. 20, Oct. 18 and Nov. 15.
The Board of Trustees for the Public Library for Union County, Lewisburg, will meet at 6 p.m. on the following dates: Jan. 11, Feb. 8, March 8, April 12, May 10, June 14, July 12, Aug. 9, Sept. 13, Oct. 11, Nov. 8 and Dec. 13.
The Board of Trustees for West End Library, Laurelton, will meet via Google Meet at 6:30 p.m. on the following dates: Jan. 19, Feb. 16, March 16, April 20, May 18, June 15, July 20, Aug. 17, Sept. 21, Oct. 19 and Nov. 16.
All meetings are open to the public. For more information on the board meetings, contact The Public Library for Union County at 570-523-1172, Herr Memorial Library at 570-966-0831 or the West End Library at 570-922-4773, or visit www.UnionCountyLibraries.org.
