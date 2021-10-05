LEWISBURG — Recreational strengths of the Lewisburg area will no doubt get an endorsement after the weekend ahead as scores of off-road cyclists take to the Buffalo Valley Rail Trail (BVRT).
The gravel cycling race, unPAved, will feature distances of 120 or 90 miles. SOMEpaved, a 50- or 30-mile ride, will have fewer hills and a less hilly course. Races and rides will begin and end at various times Sunday morning at the YMCA Lewisburg at the Miller Center. Segment racing on Sunday or a Saturday overnight stay at Poe Paddy State Park can be arranged.
It was estimated that the events could draw a total of 1,200 cyclists.
Social fun for cyclists and non-cyclists was announced for 2021. From 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday Oct. 8, race sponsors and representatives of organizations involved in cycling talk up the sport at a number of downtown venues.
Among them, Bina Bilenky-Trahan of Lewisburg, Philly Bike Expo event director, who will be at Brasserie Louis.
Bilenky-Trahan, a resident of Lewisburg since 2011, has seen the acceptance of local cycling grow thanks in part to the BVRT.
“With the pandemic, outdoor recreation became so much more popular,” Bilenky-Trahan said. “There weren’t that many things to do so a lot of people discovered cycling as a way to get out of the house and stay healthy and active and have a good time.”
Bilenky-Trahan, also a representative of Ward 1 on Lewisburg Borough Council, said it was a pleasure to share the roads enjoyed by local cyclists with riders from out of the area.
Lynn Ragusea, Lewisburg Downtown Partnership executive assistant, noted that unPAved participants usually come to town early. A modified version of the event in 2020 limited participants to specials posted take-out meals at local restaurants.
However, a bar tour would be at six sites, each of which would host sponsors in 2021. The included Brasserie Louis (Philly Bike Expo), Lewisburg Hotel (Chamois Butt’r), Siam Cafe (Stan’s No-tubes), The Towne Tavern (Ritchey), The Bull Run Inn (The Rusty Rail, Voler, unPAved) and Civil War Cider (Susquehanna River Valley Visitors Bureau). Give-aways and a scavenger hunt were among the expected activities.
Bilenky-Trahan added that the Philly Bike Expo was planned for Saturday, Nov. 6 and Sunday, Nov. 7 at the Philadelphia Convention Center. Planned features included displays by large bicycle manufacturers, small frame builders, bag makers and cycling advocates.
A group trek from Khartoum, Sudan to Capetown, South Africa, was a highlight on Bilenky-Trahan’s cycling resume. A gravel bike was the cycle of choice due to varying conditions. Bilenky-Trahan noted that she had no flat tires during the ride of about 5,000 miles.
