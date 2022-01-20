LEWISBURG — Evangelical Community Hospital has welcomed several advanced practitioners to its family of services.
Advanced practitioners are a group of medical professionals that include physician assistants and advanced practice registered nurses, who have higher levels of training and certifications, allowing them to care for patients in a variety of care settings.
Advanced practitioners joining or moving within the Evangelical Community Hospital family of practices are:
• Jason Barrett, certified registered nurse practitioner, Critical Care Nocturnist
• Alysha Beck, certified physician assistant, Urgent Care of Evangelical
• Karen Dohl, certified physician assistant, Family Medicine of Evangelical-West Branch
• Rebecca Grose, certified physician assistant, Urgent Care of Evangelical
• Janice Marshall, certified physician assistant, Hospitalist Nocturnist
• Chelsea Shambach, certified physician assistant, Surgical Specialists of Evangelical
• Elise Slaughter, certified registered nurse anesthetist, Anesthesiology of Evangelical
• Kathy Krisko-Stokes, certified registered nurse anesthetist, Anesthesiology of Evangelical
• Elizabeth Mahoney, certified registered nurse anesthetist, Anesthesiology of Evangelical
• Max Yesalavage, certified registered nurse anesthetist, Anesthesiology of Evangelical
