LEWISBURG — The Lewisburg Children's Museum (LCM) will host United Nations Arts Ambassador Ibiyinka Alao from 4 to 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10 at 815 Market St., Lewisburg, for Firefly Supernova: Art Workshop and Experience.
“We are so excited to welcome (Alao) to the LCM,” says LCM Education Director Lindsey Walter. “We hope that children and families use this opportunity to enjoy and examine the beauty of the world where nature and art collide.”
The workshop is in collaboration with Bucknell University scientists Sarah Lower (biology) and Douglas Collins (chemistry) which will allow children to explore the world of fireflies, bioluminescence, light and shadow.
"With this program, we hope to bring participants together through a shared wonder and love for fireflies,” says Sarah Lower, professor of biology. “We look forward to it as the beginning of a multi-year partnership to connect and inspire that integrates perspectives from firefly science and art."
During the program, children will also make a painting and enjoy a visual "firefly experience" of artwork arranged by Alao, an artist, ambassador, filmmaker, architect, musical theater composer and author. Alao won first place in the United Nations Population Fund’s International Art Competition.
Raised in Nigeria, Alao enjoyed catching fireflies and looking up at stars, which inspired his work. His Fireflies painting “Eternity in our Hearts” is the inspiration for the 2016 award winning children’s book “Ibi’s Fireflies.”
“My hope," Alao said. "Is that at the end of this program at LCM, children and families who participate will be inspired to go home and share the beauty of bioluminescence with others, and like fireflies, shine their own lights a little brighter, so that they can be true beacons of love in their communities and on this wonderful planet."
Kahla DeSmit, LCM executive director, credited the partnership with Bucknell University for making events such as workshops and art experiences possible. It is recommended for children age 4 and up and their families and will take place outside in the courtyard, weather permitting. The firefly art experience will take place inside the LCM. Facial covering is required for people age 2 and older.
The event is supported in part by the National Science Foundation and is available at no charge. However, an RSVP is required and a wait list is available. For additional information about registration and the LCM, visit www.lewisburgchildrensmuseum.org.
