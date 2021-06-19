MILTON — The Milton YMCA is distributing free lunches throughout the summer for children ages 1 to 18.
Food packages include five lunches, with milk.
The lunches can be picked up: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Mondays at the Milton Middle School; noon to 1 p.m. Wednesdays at the Milton Public Library; 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesdays at White Deer Elementary School; 2 to 3:30 p.m. Wednesdays at the Milton YMCA Elm Street entrance; 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Mondays at the Sh ikellamy High School; 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesdays at the Sunbury Community Pool; 12:45 to 1:45 p.m. Wednesdays at Sunbury's memorial Acres; and 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. daily at Priestley Forsythe Memorial Library, Milton.
For more information about the summer food program, contact Maddie Masevicius at 570-742-7321 or mmasevicius@gsvymca.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.