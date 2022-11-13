WATSONTOWN — Veterans from numerous eras of service, and from all walks of life, filled the First Lutheran Church of Watsontown Saturday morning, as the church hosted a breakfast to honor those who have served in the U.S. Armed Forces.

"We have a lot of vets within the congregation and a lot of them in the community," said church secretary Tammi Reibsome, who organized the event. "My husband was a vet and that's kind of where it stems from. We just wanted to do something for the vets in the area. Things that they have said in the past and by just hearing them talk, it sounds like they really appreciate it.

