WATSONTOWN — Veterans from numerous eras of service, and from all walks of life, filled the First Lutheran Church of Watsontown Saturday morning, as the church hosted a breakfast to honor those who have served in the U.S. Armed Forces.
"We have a lot of vets within the congregation and a lot of them in the community," said church secretary Tammi Reibsome, who organized the event. "My husband was a vet and that's kind of where it stems from. We just wanted to do something for the vets in the area. Things that they have said in the past and by just hearing them talk, it sounds like they really appreciate it.
"I was looking up Veterans Day ideas and I saw about places doing breakfasts, so I brought it up to some members of the congregation and just kind of ran with it," Reibsome added.
Food for the event is provided by church members.
Veterans who attended were thankful the church held the event.
"Being a veteran is about serving your country, defending your freedom and keeping the enemy out," said Vietnam War Army veteran Robert Fisher. "It's important to honor the ones that really gave their life and the ones who are crippled or lost their limbs. I think they should have a better system to take care of them. Events like this are helpful for when they are really thinking about suicide or things like that. The ones that were really in the fighting and everything like that really have trouble sometimes."
Veterans who served in different branches, locations and time periods came together for the breakfast.
"I'm glad I served my country," said U.S. Air Force veteran Ronald Robenolt. "If I had to do it again, I would. I believe all the veterans should be honored in some way all the time. The time you've spent away from your families and stuff like that, it's a sacrifice to make."
Vietnam War U.S. Marine veteran Larry Witmer said there has recently been a shift in perspective for veterans who served in the Vietnam War.
"We're just now getting recognized from serving in Vietnam," said Witmer. "When I came home from Vietnam, people would talk bad about us, spit on us, call us 'baby killers.' Right now we're getting recognized, at last. I would still do it over again."
In addition to serving the breakfast, the church donates to veteran-related organizations.
"Usually we pick a different mission every year," said Reibsome.
This year, the church is donating to Patriot K9 Rescue, of Elysburg. Patriot K9 is a group that makes sure dogs are taken care of after their retirement. It helps to find "forever homes" for the dogs.
Staff writer Chris Shaddock can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 119 or email chrisshaddock@standard-journal.com.
