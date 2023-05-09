WATSONTOWN — The Watsontown pump track could see an expansion next year.
On Monday night, Watsontown council members approved a resolution to apply for a grant from the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) for skate park additions.
“The half-pipe itself is about $48,000, but there is cement work that we have to do,” said Jay Jarrett, borough manager. “The total that we’re asking for is $56,525, and there’s a $9,900 borough match too.”
The pump track was installed in Memorial Park in 2022, and features a 53-foot long and 20-foot wide elliptical fiberglass skating track, made possible through a $32,000 DCED grant.
The application is due at the end of the month and the borough likely won’t find out if it will receive the grant until September or October, according to Jarrett. As a result, the addition would be a project for next year, if approved.
The council approved amending the borough’s trailer ordinance.
“The original ordinance has been amended multiple times over the years, but (police) Sgt. (Tim) Kiefaber pointed out to me at one point that it allowed people to park tractor trailers on the street for up to six hours, which we don’t want,” said Jarrett.
The amended ordinance now allows for tow dollies and utility trailers to be parked on the street for up to six hours, providing they are licensed.
In other business, the council approved:
• Kid’s Cafe to use of the park from June 5 through Aug. 23, for its summer lunch program.
• Warrior Run School District’s request to hold a Senior Procession June 1 in the borough.
• A 2023 tar and chip bid, at a contracted cost of $54,543.68.
Matt Jones can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 119 or email mattjones@standard-journal.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.