MIFFLINBURG — Tradition will return to Mifflinburg for three performances.
“Fiddler on the Roof,” a production of the Mifflinburg Area School District Fine Arts Department, will be staged at 7 p.m. today through Saturday, March 19, in the Mifflinburg Area High School auditorium, 178 Maple St., Mifflinburg. Tickets will be available at the door.
“Fiddler,” is set in about 1905 in what was known as Pale Russia. A family, a community and the world of that time face challenges to established roles and their faith.
Bittersweet in its sentiments, it features instantly recognizable musical numbers, including “Tradition,” “If I Were a Rich Man” and “Do You Love Me?” Traditional costumes of the period are also featured.
Though dozens of student-performers will be on the stage, principal players include Anthony Serrano Alvarez as Tevye and Jillian Turner as Golde. They are central to life in their rural town and parents to five growing daughters.
Serrano Alvarez said younger roles played in previous productions — including “Shreck” and “Cinderella” — were much different than playing Tevye, an older father figure.
“Those kind of characters have a lot of depth to them,” he said. “You have to have a wise gait to yourself. Having to convey humor and emotion under those circumstances was honestly a challenge.”
Turner found the musical score similarly had more depth.
“The Middle Eastern sound of the music is so beautiful,” she said. “I am obsessed with it.”
The cast also had to learn an accent for use in the show. They were coached in the inflections necessary to convey Russia of that time period.
Serrano Alvarez and Turner also used the 1971 film of the musical as a reference.
“In the movie, Golde really didn’t have much of an accent,” Turner said. “There were scenes when we didn’t have a whole lot to do and listened to the dialect of that time period from the movie. It kind of clicked one day.”
Serrano Alvarez and Turner also agreed that learning about the Jews of Eastern Europe in the early 20th century was eye opening. The serious tone of the show and authentic cultural references helped expand their outlook.
“It was really cool to learn about a lot of things like the traditional outfits,” Turner said. “I never would have never guessed that for Sabbath I would wear white and for a wedding, I would wear black. I would have assumed just the opposite.”
Serrano Alvarez said approaching a different culture involved respecting it and properly immersing himself in it. Details like wearing a hat and kissing a mezuzah on entering a home were something new.
“(‘Fiddler’) is genuinely a dynamic, emotional show,” Serrano Alvarez concluded. “There is humor injected all over it. There are also deep, deep emotions about the conflict of your own faith, the love you have for your own family and the love you have for others.”
Turner said the Mifflinburg community is a place where everyone knows everyone. She hoped audiences would relate to the people of the small town in Fiddler on the Roof.
The cast includes: Harrison Abram (Motel, the tailor), Emily Aikey (Rina), Ethan Allen (Leonid, the Russian), Marissa Allen (Sim), Elizabeth Bierly (Yunna), Matthew Blake (Mendel, his son), Ashton Breed (Fyedka, the Russian), Karleigh Burns (Rifka), Allena Carl (Rebecca), Reese Conklin (Russian/Moshe), Sarah Criswell (Adina), Addison Day (Shifra), Beck Dick (Avrahm, the bookseller), Cassie Ebersole (Mirala), Teeanna Fogel (Bielke, his daughter), Chloee Gemberling (Anya), Tyler Gianguilio (Lazar Wolf, the butcher), Elliana Girton (Yente, the matchmaker), Miller Goodwin-Wehr (Russian Priest/Reut), Logan Hackenberg (The Rabbi), Natalie Harvey (Shaindel, Motel’s mother), Claire Hayes (Fruma-Sarah), Levi Heintzelman (Nikolai, the Russian), Alyson Houseknecht (Irina), Noah Hurst (Perchik, the student), Emma Hyder (Meeke), Lydia Knepp (Rebekah), JJ Kopfinger (Schmeril, the baker), Griffyn Kresovich (Granma Tzeitel), Michael Lesher (Mordcha, the innkeeper), Hannah Loughhead (Ava) James Mabus (Moishe, the cobbler), Kyra Mattison (Surcha), Cassidy McClintock (Hodel, his daughter), Adelaide Miller (Nina), Joseph Nunemaker (Sheftel, the blacksmith), Jacob Post (Sasha, the Russian tenor), Seth Post (Yussel, the hatmaker), Kassidy Reedy (Bluma), Emily Seebold (Tzeitel, his daughter), Anthony Serrano Alvarez (Tevye, the dairyman), Evan Stimmel (Pieter, the Russian), Rebecca Straub (Tatianna), Owen Sanders (the constable), Ryan Sauers (Nachum, the begger), Ally Shaffer (Chava, his daughter), Reese Stahl (Yakov, the knifeseller), Dyllon Shay (Sergei, the Russian), David Shoemaker (Russian/Waniv), Hope Swarey (Shprintze, his daughter), Jillian Turner (Golde, his wife), Dillon Walter-Ramer (Russian/Ora), Madelyn Wertman (Dalia), Charlie Wetzel (The fiddler) and Kyra Zechman (Zhanna).
