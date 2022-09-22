Upper Susquehanna Synod installs new bishop

Four bishops of the Upper Susquehanna Synod of the Evangelical Lutheran Church were part of the installation of the newest bishop, Rev. Craig A. Miller. From left, Bishop Barbara J. Collins, Miller, Bishop A. Donald Main and Bishop Robert L. Driesen.

 Provided by Chad Hershberger

SUNBURY — The Reverend Craig A. Miller was installed as the fourth bishop of the Upper Susquehanna Synod of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America (ELCA) on Saturday, Sept. 17.

The Rev. Elizabeth Eaton, presiding bishop of the ELCA, installed Miller at a worship service held at Zion Lutheran Church, Sunbury. Eaton also preached during the service of holy communion.

