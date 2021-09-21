SELINSGROVE — The Valley Players Community Theater Organization will present a dinner theater event, "Five Tellers Dancing in the Rain," Nov. 5, 6, 12 and 13 at The Packer House, 24 N. Third St., Sunbury.
Directed by Heather Swartz of Selinsgrove, the play takes place in the break room of a small bank on six consecutive weekday mornings. Sass, tears, and charm abound as these five women speak their hearts and brew lots of coffee.
Bringing the characters to life are Buffy Umholtz, Joanne Lauer and Samantha Snyder of Selinsgrove, Lizz Hendricks of Northumberland, and Diane Pauling of Lewisburg.
Tickets and dinner orders may be secured by visiting thepackerhouse.com or calling 570-556-7374.
