LEWISBURG — The Weis Center’s 36th season will kick-off at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 7, with a free concert by D.C.-based brass band DuPont Brass on the Weis Center Plaza. The rain location is the Weis Center Concert Hall. Tickets are not required.

Patrons are welcome to bring lawn chairs and blankets. The event is being co-presented with Bucknell Basketball. Family friendly activities will be offered from 5 to 6 p.m.

