LEWISBURG — The Weis Center’s 36th season will kick-off at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 7, with a free concert by D.C.-based brass band DuPont Brass on the Weis Center Plaza. The rain location is the Weis Center Concert Hall. Tickets are not required.
Patrons are welcome to bring lawn chairs and blankets. The event is being co-presented with Bucknell Basketball. Family friendly activities will be offered from 5 to 6 p.m.
Pre-concert activities will include: Hoops on the Plaza – come play basketball with the men’s and women’s basketball teams; meet the teams; autograph signings; photos with Bucky the Bison; Bison Girls Dance Team showcase performance; Bucknell Cheerleaders appearance; cornhole; raffles; and prizes.
Bucknell’s food truck, The Flying Bison, will also be parked on-site from 5 to 7 p.m. with snacks, drinks and dinner offerings, for a fee.
DuPont Brass is a one-of-a-kind, brass-driven supergroup from the D.C. Metropolitan Area. Originally composed of five music majors from Howard University trying to raise money for tuition during the Christmas season, they have grown to a 9-piece ensemble consisting of brass, a rhythm section, and vocalists.
DuPont Brass started professionally playing for weddings, banquets, and other private events in the surrounding area. Thanks to the foundation laid in its earlier years, DuPont Brass has had the opportunity to perform in conjunction with the D.C. Jazz Festival, The Washington Performing Arts Society, The Kennedy Center Millennium Stage, and The National Cannabis Festival.
