SUNBURY — In the face of rising inflation that continues to impact prices across industries and drive up costs of living, Northumberland County commissioners voted Tuesday to approve a temporary inflation pay adjustment for all full-time county employees.
The additional premium pay of $50 per month, which would retroactively apply from July 1, 2021 to June 30, would total $600 for employees who had worked for the county for the total of the past year.
This pay adjustment will only apply to full-time employees, excluding part-time employees, contracted employees and elected officials. The money for this pay adjustment will be drawn from each department’s yearly operating budget.
“We know with how inflation is affecting everyone and we know that, as you go out, different people and different places can raise their prices to increase salaries for people,” said Commissioner Chair Sam Schiccatano. “So we looked at some things and we came up with an inflation adjustment due to the fact of people driving to work, paying more for gas, paying more for everything, and we wanted to show our employees that we do want to try to help.”
A brief executive session was prompted by comments from county resident and Teamsters Union representative Ty Sees, who asked during public comment for the county to also approve additional inflation pay for contracted and part-time employees. The commissioners agreed that they would explore avenues for compensating those employees not included in the original motion, but opted to approve the motion to ensure fewer delays in securing a measure of relief for full-time employees.
The commissioners also voted to authorize an increase to the county’s mileage reimbursement rate to 62.5 cents per mile, effective July 1 through Dec. 31.
A motion was approved to send a memorandum of understanding to the National Correctional Employees Union, Local 133, to approve the amending of the existing union contract in order to initiate a pro re nata (PRN) work pool at the Northumberland County Jail. The jail, which has been experiencing ongoing staffing shortages, was forced to enter into a lockdown over the weekend of June 25 to 26 due a lack of available correctional officers.
Commissioner Kym Best explained that while there have been numerous qualified individuals interested in working at the jail, overtime mandates arising from unfilled posts have dissuaded those seeking part-time employment. The PRN work pool would allow those with retirement restrictions, family obligations, and other scheduling conflicts to take on a limited amount of hours to ease the workload of part-time and full-time jail employees.
Employees in the PRN work pool would not qualify for county benefits or pension and would only become eligible to work time if part-time and full-time staff do not want to take on extra posted hours, at which point the posting would be sent to the work pool.
“It’s intended to have staff at the prison and be responsive to the people that want to work there,” said Best. “We’re trying everything and anything because we must, so that’s what this is intended to do.
A proclamation was issued celebrating 50 years of service by the Northumberland County Area Agency on Aging since its founding in 1972. Schiccatano commented that he was concerned about the impacts of inflation on the county’s senior citizens, especially in the coming fall and winter months.
“I’m very concerned about the winter coming up and them not being able to heat their homes. It’s going to be a disaster,” said Schiccatano.
He read a letter from the commissioners that will be sent to state and federal elected officials later this week urging them to take steps to ensure that senior citizens — who make up roughly 20% of the county’s population and many of whom live on fixed incomes — are able to afford increase in heating costs.
“We are concerned about the upcoming spikes in heating costs that are going to directly affect the aging population. Seniors will not be able to afford their heat or be comfortable in their own homes. They may have to literally choose between eating their next meal and turning on their thermostats,” Schiccatano read from a draft of the letter. “Seniors are the backbones of our communities.... We take care of everyone else, let’s start taking care of those who really deserve it: our senior citizens.”
During public comment Riverside Borough Chief of Police Kerry Parkes asked for an update on actions to address ongoing concerns he has voiced about slowdowns in the county’s judicial system. Best said the county is working to alleviate the bloated caseload, but lack of funding has been a continuing roadblock.
“Court side it is clogged.... There are cases that linger both on the criminal side, civil side and human services side,” said Best, citing COVID-19 and increased crime rate as factors in the overloads. She added that the Administrative Office of Pennsylvania Courts (AOPC) has told the county it qualifies for additional judges that the office cannot afford to hire.
“Even though we’re not court side it affects us because it leaves kids lingering that are in emergency situations, it leaves people in the prison waiting to be processed which costs us all money,” said Best. “So it’s a cycle, but what I can tell you is everybody needs to come to the table to discuss the solutions. We can’t come up with them alone.”
Best said Chief Clerk Nathan Savidge will reach out to the AOPC to discuss restarting criminal management meetings to begin looking for solutions to the issues.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.