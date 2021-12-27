Gordner to advocate for broadband funding

HARRISBURG — Sen. John Gordner (R-27) will be insisting that some of the millions of dollars in federal funding for broadband expansion be directed to his district.
Recently, he said the Senate unanimously passed House Bill 2071, establishing the Pennsylvania Broadband Development Authority.
Within the federal infrastructure bill, Gordner said billions of dollars was earmarked for broadband expansion.
“Every state is guaranteed at least $100 million,” he said. “It’s anticipated Pennsylvania could get between $300 and $500 million.
“There are provisions in it that prioritize unserved and underserved areas,” he continued. “Obviously, we have both in our area.”
The authority, Gordner said, will be comprised of representatives appointed by the House, Senate and governor. It will supervise the allotment of broadband funding across the commonwealth.
“I will insist that monies come into our area,” he said. “I’m in a leadership position that I’ll be able to do that.”
Gordner said there is a need for “reliable and strong broadband” within his district.
“The last two years has put an explanation point on the need for reliable and strong broadband, with people working from home and schools not having classroom instruction,” he said.
In addition, Gordner said a law addressing how broadband is offered need to be updated, as it was adopted 16 to 20 years ago.
“Obviously, the means of providing broadband has changed,” he said. “You have to... get approval from the existing providers before new providers can go in. That’s become a bit of a challenge.
“We shouldn’t be worrying about competition in areas where there really is none,” Gordner continued. “We should, in fact, have competition.”
According to Gordner, Pennsylvania has already received all of the federal stimulus funds which have thus far been allocated to it.
“States with a higher-than-national-average in unemployment, and some other numbers, were able to get those (funds),” he said.
When the Pennsylvania budget was passed in June, Gordner said legislators created a three-year spending plan, in order to properly allocate all stimulus funds.
Entering 2022, he said the Senate’s most pressing issue will be to look at congressional redistricting.
“That really needs to be done by the third week of January, in order to comply with timetables for petitions to start to be circulated, around the third week of February,” Gordner said.
He said the issue will be a challenging one.
“The state House and state Senate districts are drawn by the Legislative Reapportionment Commission,” Gordner said, adding that preliminary maps were recently adopted.
“The congressional maps are done just by legislation,” he continued. “It’s in the form of a bill. The governor needs to sign it. We have a divided government.”
Gov. Tom Wolf is a Democrat, while Republican majorities control the House and Senate.
“The governor had sent out parameters,” Gordner said. “He had not been directly engaged in drawing of those maps, which is unfortunate. We reached out to him and his staff to be directly involved.”
Gordner does not know what the final version of the congressional maps will look like.
“What happened several years ago, the state Supreme Court had a Stanford Law professor draw them, from California,” Gordner said. “I don’t think that’s what was envisioned in our constitution.”
Recently, Gordner introduced a Growing Greener III bill in the Senate, with Rep. Lynda Schlegel-Culver (R-108) introducing a companion bill in the House.
Gordner hopes the bills move forward in the new year. Through them, he said $500 million would be used for one-time investments in state parks, state forests and Chesapeake Bay cleanup.
The Senate Intergovernmental Affairs Committee continues to look at election security, Gordner said.
“It’s held up in court at the moment,” he said.
He expressed doubt that the pay for legislators will be addressed.
“In 2020, we took action and took no pay raise,” Gordner noted.
“The law was passed back in ‘95, that has a process of connecting it to the consumer price index,” he explained. “There’s been years, I remember, there was no increase. This December there was a large increase, but it goes along with wages having increased.”
