Watsontown man charged after allegedly hitting boy at bus stop

WATSONTOWN — Two counts of driving under the influence have been filed against a Watsontown man who allegedly struck a 13-year-old boy who was attempting to board a school bus.
Tyler Carter, 28, of East Seventh Street, has been charged as the result of an incident in which Watsontown Police Department Lt. Chris Snyder said occurred at 7:39 a.m. Sept. 16 in the 100 block of Liberty Street. The charges were filed recently in the office of District Judge Michael Diehl, of Milton.
Snyder wrote in court documents that witnesses reported the bus was stopped, with its lights activated, as the boy attempted to cross the street to board. Carter was driving along Liberty Street when he allegedly failed to stop for the bus and struck the boy, who sustained abrasions to his knee.
Carter allegedly exhibited signs of impairment and was found to have THC in his blood.
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 9 a.m. Feb. 2, before Diehl.
