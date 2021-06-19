CAMMAL — At just 1.7 miles, the Bob Weber Trail sounds like an easy effort into the woods of the Tiadaghton State Forest. It is anything but.
Over less than 2 miles, you gain roughly 1,300 feet in elevation. The reward is immense, though. Three spectacular vistas and an overall wonderful experience walking through evergreens, hardwoods and even a thicket of laurel is what hikers have to look forward to.
With that tough ascent, though, there is an equally tough descent. While the trek up is not for the faint of heart, the trip back down is a quad-punishing exercise you won’t soon forget.
For some, like me, it’s a glorious couple of hours in the woods — even with the sweat-inducing workout.
Named for local legend Bob Weber — who blazed so many of the trails in the region — it still bears his handiwork. Ax-cut logs still lay alongside the trail and one of his trademark log benches — not the newly constructed piece at the Wolf Run Bald Vista — still rests alongside a tree at the top.
Weber blazed this trail when he was into his 70s and what a trail it is. Rocky in places, steep in so many others, it’s a great trail any time of the year. During winter months, you’ll need some microspikes — at least — as there are some pretty steep sections that hug the mountainside.
No matter the season, this trek never fails to bring on a good sweat. The first ascent is short and ventures through the evergreens and even an open meadow. A short flat section ends with a cut to the right and a second ascension heads up the side of the mountain.
As this section levels out, there’s a short side trail to the left — Pine Cliff Trail — that goes back down and ends at a vista overlooking Pine Creek. This is a must-do when taking on the Bob Weber Trail, but I recommend tackling it on the way back, mostly due to the fact I’m an early hiker and more often than not, fog lays over Pine Creek until the morning sun burns its way through.
A new sign has been erected to show the spur that ventures off a rocky section of the trail.
As you continue around the side of the mountain, a second vista looks up at the Raven’s Horn, one of the most prominent views in the region, and part of the Golden Eagle Trail just north. Soon enough, you’ll see this from a towering vantage point.
Back on trail, it’s up and up again. As you venture into the heart of the forest, you’ll encounter the first of six switchbacks that take you up toward the top of the mountain. Once you’ve summited this section, it levels out for a bit, then there’s one more short ascent before you hit the laurel thickets.
Continue trudging along until you come to the Wolf Run Bald Vista. As you look west, you see the south facing slope that features the Raven’s Horn. Wolf Run flows 1,300 feet below you and flows northeast to southwest to Pine Creek.
The vista allows you to look northward over the Golden Eagle Trail, westward over sections of the Black Forest Trail and northeast over the Wolf Run Wild Area.
From the Raven’s Horn, it’s interesting to look south and trace steps taken along the Bob Weber Trail. It’s rather impressive looking up at the Wolf Run Bald Vista from the popular Raven’s Horn.
The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources has a section dedicated to trails in this area by visiting the Tiadaghton State Forest (https://www.dcnr.pa.gov/StateForests/FindAForest/Tiadaghton/Pages/Hiking.aspx). If you ever get a chance, stop off at a DCNR Resource Center for maps and more information.
