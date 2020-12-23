MILTON — While the needs are great this year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the Milton community has stepped up to help the Milton Salvation Army meet those needs at an unprecedented level.
As they sorted through toys to be given to those in need through the Milton Salvation Army’s Christmas distribution program, Lt. Kirsten Starnes and Office Manager Valarie Harris spoke on the vast changes which have occurred this year with the distribution.
“Typically, we do one day of gift distribution,” Starnes said. “Due to the pandemic and safety, we’ve split it into four days of distribution.
“Everyone has an appointment time (to pick up gifts), and they’re the only ones with that appointment time.”
In planning this year’s distribution, Starnes and Harris strategized various scenarios which could force changes to the plan.
One thing they didn’t plan for was a snowstorm.
As more than 1-foot of snow fell on Milton Thursday, the Salvation Army had to postpone the distribution of food boxes to primarily senior citizens who were signed up to receive those items.
Otherwise, Starnes said the distribution has gone smoothly. This year, 158 families are being served through the program.
Last year, Harris said 113 were served.
“Every family gets a food box, a voucher to purchase a ham from Lingle’s,” Starnes said, referring to the Watsontown supermarket.
In addition, children in each family receive five to six toys, stocking stuffers and clothing.
Starnes noted that a number of families being helped this year through the program have never received assistance from the Salvation Army before. Many have been impacted by the pandemic.
“We’ve heard a lot of stories about people who lost work throughout the year, and they’re still playing catch up on their bills,” Starnes said.
In addition, Harris said parents have lost work as they’ve needed to stay home with children as schools have switched to virtual education models.
“We’ve had quite a few families come to us, parents are out of work because of the impact virtual school has had on families,” she said. “People are losing jobs because jobs aren’t waiting for them (to return to work).”
While the needs are great this year, Starnes said the community has stepped up to meet those needs.
“We’ve had the Susquehanna Motorcycle Club give us a huge amount of gifts,” she said. “We’ve had a lot of people drop off checks. We had a local business owner who gave us a $1,200 donation on Saturday.”
Harris also listed XPO Logistics, USP Lewisburg, the First Presbyterian Church of Milton and a number of individual donors as being among the program’s biggest supporters.
“We went into this year really wondering how we were going to make this year work,” Starnes said. “Milton and surrounding communities will really rally around their people.”
Because of the community generosity, Starnes and Harris said the Salvation Army has enough gifts on hand to continue honoring requests received this week from those in need.
In past years, the Salvation Army has had a cutoff date after which time it could no longer accept names of those in need due to not having extra gifts on hand.
The Milton Salvation Army has received numerous compliments from individuals who have been helped by the program this year.
Harris said she received an email Monday from a woman who expressed “overwhelming gratitude” for receiving gifts for her family through the distribution.
“She was thankful we are here,” Harris said.
