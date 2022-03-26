Northumberland County
Marriage licenses
• David Stephens, 48, of Montgomery, and Melinda Bachman, 36, of Montgomery.
• Naomi Dries, 58, of Milton, and John Reed III, 58, of Milton.
• Willie A. Merritt, 34, of Northumberland, and Kelsey Derr, 30, of Northumberland.
• Joshua Hayes, 38, of Sunbury, and Brittany Evans, 32, of Sunbury.
• Lance Van Le, 33, of Shamokin, and Suselien Yost, 41, of Shamokin.
• Jacob Beiler, 25, of Nottingham, and Lydiaruth Stoltzfus, 23, of Dornsife.
• Pheland Reedy, 29, of Milton, and Devin Dreese, 28, of Milton.
• Lance Sensenig, 28, of Winfield, and Dana Vaneza Meza Londono, 22, of Winfield.
Deed transfers
• Thomas M. Snyder II and Sarah J. Snyder to Anthony Seibert and Amy M. Kurtz, property in East Chillisquaque Township, $1.
• William R. Snyder and Tanya A. Snyder to Tanya A. Snyder, property in Milton, $1.
• Brian K. Via to Wendy R. Via, property in Delaware Township, $1.
• Richrad S. Cihanowyz and Kasey L. Cihanowyz to Richard S. Cihanowyz, property in Delaware Township, $1.
• Brenda J. Krick to Brenda J. Krick Residential Real Estate Protector Trust, property in Turbot Township, $1.
• Michael J. Wright and Kendra E. Wright to Lewis D. Brouse, Jeannette Bartush and Jeannette Bartush brouse, property in Milton, $1.
• Cody R. Johston and Jessie M. Joston to Ryan Stoud and Lauren Stoud, property in West Chillisquaque Township, $1.
• Harold D. Bishop Revocable Trust, Irene Bishop trustee and Kim I. Bishop trustee to Harold D. Bishop Family Trust, Harold D. Bishop Revocable trustee, Irene Bishop trustee and Kim Bishop trustee, property in Lewis Township, $1.
• Daniel L. Bordner to Daniel L. Bordner, property in West Cameron Township, $1.
• Donna R. Eversole, Fred L. Eversole, Linda M. Egli, Daniel S. Egli, Robert E. Spotts Jr., Barbara A. Spotts, Timothy E. Spotts, Margaret A. Spotts, Philip A. Spotts and Laura W. Spotts to Scott W. Chaundy and Paula R. Chaundy, property in Coal Township, $1.
• Joseph G. Cesari and Sandra J. Cesari to Kellymarie Burke and Christopher M. Guise, property in Kulpmont, $1.
• Joseph Sudol to Capital Products LLC, property in Shamokin, $6,500.
• Melvin B. Esch and Nancy A. Esch to Enos J. King and Ruth Ann King, property in Upper Mahanoy Township, $200,000.
• Robert E. Weaver estate and Patricia A. Weaver executrix to Patricia A. Weaver, property in Northumberland, $1.
• Max J. Showver co-partner, Dennis D. Reedy co-partner and Sunland Associates TA/DBA to Robert E. Buch and Brenda R. Buch, property in Point Township, $1.
• Jack Abraham to Shawn Davis, property in Shamokin, $1.
• Kulpmont Borough to Stephen Motyka, property in Kulpmont, $8,000.
• Allen D. Madara, Judith Madara, Rita M. Howerter, William Howerter, Maureen Phillips, Wayne Phillips, Blaine P. Badara and Kathy Madara to Margeory Silva and Robert C. Malick, property in Ralpho Township, $190,000.
• JR Realty Enterprises LLC to Kenneth L. Griffith, property in Mount Carmel, $1.
• David V. Wells and Mary Elizabeth Sabatino to Shawn P. Good and Ann Marie Good, property in Lower Mahanoy Township, $1.
• Center State Properties Inc. to Tammy L. Martz, property in Mount Carmel, $70,000.
• Russell A. Chubb and Therese M. Chubb to Pedro Pablo Cepin, property in Mount Carmel, $22,000.
• Matthew Koch and Sarah Koch to Tianlin Qian, property in Mount Carmel, $55,900.
• Michael E. Heckman to Tiffany S. Watts, property in Shamokin, $1.
• Samuel A. Strause, Megan DeLong, Francis G. Strause and Nannette Strause to Samuel A. Strause and Megan DeLong, property in West Cameron Township, $1.
• Syed A. Ayez and Henna A. Khan to Syed A. Ayaz, property in Riverside, $1.
• Janet J. Schoppy and Joseph K. Schoppy to Edgar A. Silva, property in Mount Carmel, $32,500.
• Lourdes Veronica Cruz to Nhondi Azul Booker, property in Mount Carmel Township, $1.
• Janet J. Schoppy and Joseph K. Schoppy to David Salome Caba and Rosa Elena Torres, property in Mount Carmel, $22,500.
• Christine Updegraff to Aaron Robert Randall and Cathy J. Randall, property in Point Township, $1.
• William H. Ney and Arletta K. Ney to Bobb LLC, property in Jackson Township, $175,000.
• Peter B. Cortelyou and Catherine S. Cortelyou to Christian B. Lapp and Mary Ellen Lapp, property in Jordan Township, $500,000.
• Linda Starkski to Anthony Ford and Tracy Ford, property in Mount Carmel, $5,000.
• Rosemary A. Catino and Henry G. Catino to Enrico Gerald Catino, property in Mount Carmel, $1
• Henry G. Catino and Rosemary A. Catino to Enrico Gerald Catino, property in Mount Carmel, $1.
• Rosemary A. Catino and Henry G. Catino to Rosemary Catino and Enrico Gerald Catino, property in Mount Carmel, $1.
• Esther M. Persing estate and David A. Persing to David A. Persing, property in Northumberland, no amount listed.
• Jordan P. Lengel and Lindsey C. Lengel to Jordan P. Lengel and Lindsey c. Lengel, property in Northumberland, $1.
• Cindy E. Miller, Cindy E. Campbell and Duane A. Miller to Duane A. Miller and Cindy E. Miller, property in Zerbe Township, no amount listed.
• Nicholas J. Sees and Jenna A. Neidig to Nicholas J. Sees, property in Point Township, $1.
• Ronald P. Brown to Splash Magic Resort LLC, property in Point Township, $11 million.
• Jacob Kitchens and Amanda J. Heavner to Paul E. Martin, property in Sunbury, $1.
• Sergio B. Landin to Homes Plus Network LLC, property in Shamokin, $40,000.
• Alvin J. Kauffman and Mariann F. Kauffman to North PA Real Estate LLC, property in Coal Township, $7,000.
• Northumberland County Sheriff and Kathleen Bamford to Peter J. Long, property in Shamokin, $8,740.
• Ted A. Long to James Forbes and Dennis Hynes Jr., property in Shamokin, $59,900.
• Mark Collier to Robert E. Logan, property in West Cameron Township, $1.
• Mark C. Collier to Thomas Emmett Donahue IV, property in West Cameron Township, $1.
• Kevin R. Manning to David M. Toth and Mariloy L. Sayson, property in Coal Township, $169,500.
• Edward Lippay estate, Edward Franlin Lippay and Marilyn Polyniak to Edward Lippay, Rchard M. Lippay, Terrill Sanchez and Marilyn Polyniak, property in Coal Township, $1.
• Veda J. Kopitsky to Michael J. Marcheskie and Kathleen A. Marcheskie, property in Coal Township, $50,000.
• Rubios Enterprises LLC to Millenium Real broker Inc., property in Mount Carmel, $8,000.
• Rubios Enterprises LLC to Millenium Real Broker Inc., property in Mount Carmel, $6,000.
• Justin K. Winn and Betsy Mar Rubio Rubio to Lisa J. Starr, property in Riverside, $175,000.
• Charity T. Depka and Francis E. Depka Jr. to Danielle M. Bressi and Joseph S. Bressi, property in Kulpmont, $50,288.75.
• Julia B. Giovannetti to Kyle M. Beaver, property in Shamokin, $89,900.
• Fannie Mae and Federal National Mortgage Association to Melody A. Hayner, property in Northumberland, $70,000.
• Rose E. Palovich to Denise M. Strouse, property in Coal Township, $1.
• Daniel L. Mushinski and Joseph T. Mushinski to Joseph T. Mushinski, Dianne L. Mushinski and Evan Jamison, property in Coal Township, $1.
• Donald M. Lenker and Michele M. Lenker to Donald M. Lenker and Michele M. Lenker, property in Upper Mahanoy Township, $1.
• Richard E. Hornberger by agent, Grace L. Hornberger by agent and Kim I. Bishop trustee to Harold D. Bishop Family Trust, Harold D. Bishop Revocable Trust, Irene Bishop trustee and Kim I. Bishop trustee, property in Lewis Township, $1.
• Richard E. Hornberger by agent, Grace L. Hornberger by agent and Karen B. Roberts agent to Gregory Kristofik, property in Shamokin, $58,500.
• Darlene C. Haas and David Dorkoski to Darlene C. Haas, property in Mount Carmel, $1.
• Vernon Hoke to Vernon Hoke, Vernon L. Hoke Jr. and Joni Hoke, property in Shamokin, $1.
• Joseph J. Kinnaman and Sheena Kinnaman to Caroline M. Kinnaman and Lydia Walter, property in Mount Carmel, $65,000.
• Deborah A. Kandrot to Alyssa M. karycki, property in Kulpmont, $1.
• Lindsey M. Lahr, Lindsey M. Jenkins and Derek Jenkins to Kassandra Medina an dLawrence Taylor, property in Shamokin, $1.
• Darlene Eileen Harper and Darlene Eileen Baney to Darlene Eileen Harper, property in Rockefeller Township, $1.
