HARRISBURG — Confirmed new cases of COVID-19 rose by 635 over five-area counties since Saturday, according to Department of Health data released Monday. Seven new deaths were reported — three each in Lycoming and Northumberland counties and one in Union.
Confirmed new cases rose by 295 in Lycoming County, 148 in Northumberland County, 75 in Union County, 70 in Columbia County and 47 in Snyder County.
Statewide, new cases rose by 15,100 since Saturday, and 57 new deaths were added, bringing the total since March to 13,981. The state has logged 563,589 COVID cases since March.
Hospitalizations continue to rise as well. State data showed 58 patients hospitalized in Union County with COVID-19, 11 of whom are in the ICU with one of those on a ventilator.
Confirmed cases by county:
• Northumberland County, 3,931 cases (196 deaths)
• Lycoming County, 4,524 cases (94 deaths)
• Union County, 2,285 cases (75 deaths)
• Columbia County, 2,129 cases (70 deaths)
• Snyder County, 1,485 cases (47 deaths)
