MONTOURSVILLE — Rep. Joe Hamm (R-84) and Sen. Gene Yaw (R-23) will host a Senior Expo from 9:30 a.m. t 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 23, at the Faith United Methodist Church, 700 Fairview Drive, Montoursville.
State, local and county representatives from various organizations will be on hand to offer information and services. More than 75 vendors will be participating in the event. Complimentary document shredding will be provided by North Central Sight Services. There is a limit of two boxes per person. The shredding will not be available for businesses.
The Lycoming County sheriff will provide an unused prescription medication-return drop box.
For more information, contact Hamm’s office at 570-546-2084 or Yaw’s office at 570-322-6457.
