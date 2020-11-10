HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) and the Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) will hold two virtual public meetings Nov. 16-17, to give the public the opportunity to provide input on the draft Pennsylvania State Rail Plan.
Through this plan, the commonwealth will identify a vision for the future of rail transportation, set goals and objectives for achieving that vision, and document and evaluate passenger and freight rail needs over the course of the next 25 years.
The virtual public meetings will be held at 4 p.m. Monday, Nov. 16, and 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17.
To register, visit the Pennsylvania State Rail Plan website. Interested individuals will be able to view and comment on the draft plan through Dec. 2.
The State Rail Plan is updated every four years to meet Federal Railroad Administration requirements. The draft was created over the last year, with stakeholder input through various outreach efforts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.