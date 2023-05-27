MIFFLINBURG — May is trauma awareness month and a young man from Mifflinburg knows exactly what trauma is after living through a horrific motorbike crash, in October 2020.
Wilson Abram was riding a dirt bike at the home of a friend when he tried to cross a roadway and struck a vehicle head-on.
"I remember bits and pieces of that day," said Abram, 15. "I remember being in the ambulance and a little bit of being on Life Flight, but it all blends together."
Abram's mother, Kathleen, said she received a call about the crash, and rushed to the scene. She arrived just as they shut the ambulance door to take him to the landing zone to be picked up by the medical helicopter.
"It all unfolded very quickly. It all happened during the height of COVID so everyone was kept at arms length." said Kathleen.
Wilson's father, Doug, remembered that well.
"His initial treatment was held up until he passed a COVID test, then that's when the deal-making between surgeons began, as to what they were going to treat first," said Doug.
By the time Wilson's parents arrived at the hospital, he had already received a full-body scan.
Fortunately, he was wearing a helmet. But there were still extensive injuries.
"They told us he had a fractured pelvis and a broken pinky finger, but they weren't at all concerned about those issues they were more concerned about his other injuries," Doug said.
Both of his carotid arteries in his neck were damaged and needed to heal before surgery could be performed on his two broken legs and shattered elbow.
Dr. Mark Seeley helped perform surgeries on both Wilson's legs and elbow. But he first had to get the young man stable enough to do those surgeries.
"When Wilson first came to us he was in pretty bad shape," Seeley recalled. "He had open femur fractures, a carotid artery injuries, possible internal injuries, and a compound elbow fracture. He came to us in critical condition and the first thing we did was get an assessment of his injuries and get him stabilized.
"He was rushed into the operating room, where we had to wash out his exposed wounds and stabilize him; making sure we got the bleeding stopped and nothing else transpired due to his injuries."
The carotid artery was a major concern.
"We had to make sure he was healthy enough to undergo several hours of surgeries on his legs," Seeley said.
"There was so much going on as the doctors were constantly keeping us informed on his condition," Kathleen recalled. "We really didn't have time to think good or bad about the situation."
"I think the whole confidence that the doctors and nurses were going to fix him. There was never a time when we felt like there would be any question that he wouldn't survive," said Doug.
The first surgery the doctors did was to stabilize Wilson. They drilled and tapped his arm and legs and placed rods on him so that he wouldn't move. Wilson was kept this way for two weeks, flat on his back so his arteries would heal.
"They had a lift team just for me," Wilson said. "It took four nurses to lift me when my bedding needed changed. It was really uncomfortable for a day or two, but after that I got used to it."
A several-hours-long leg surgery was performed Nov. 4.
Forty-eight hours later, Wilson had surgery on a shattered elbow.
"Thankfully Wilson's surgeries were done with little blood loss," Seeley said. "He started walking the next day after surgery. The goal was to get him up and moving as quickly as possible to prevent further vascular problems."
"I got dizzy the first time I stood up because I had been flat on my back for over two weeks," Wilson remembered. "It didn't hurt that bad. I was more focused on not putting all my weight on one leg."
"Every time a nurse would come in and ask him what his pain level was he would say a two on a scale of one to 10," Kathleen said. "He dealt with it well, which made it easier for me as a parent."
"The big question with kids is that he is actually still growing, and how would his body adjust to the surgeries he underwent?" Seeley noted..
Wilson has rods in both legs, and screws need adjusting as he grew.
"His elbow was the big X factor due to the severity and bone fragments, but he actually was able to get full motion back in his elbow," Seeley said. "Wilson had the drive to get better and he continued with physical therapy. I think it is inherit with Wilson and his family to push through this type of tragedy. He's back to his normal activities and even is playing on a golf team."
Seeley attributes Wilson's outcome to the work between departments at the hospital, and the effective outcome it produced.
After undergoing three months of physical therapy at Hershey Medical Center and three more months of physical therapy at home with his dad pushing him through, today Wilson has little restrictions.
"His restrictions are no deep tissue neck massages and no roller coasters," said Kathleen.
"We have a yearly check-up with orthopedics and neurology to make sure everything is still going well. If he has a pain or something doesn't feel right I call the doctor and there's a constant dialog with them," she added.
Wilson was 13 when the crash happened. He's now 15 and a freshman at the Mifflinburg Area High School. A year after his ordeal, Wilson ran cross country for the junior high school team and said had his best time in the mile, at 6 minutes.
Wilson is also in his second season playing golf.
"This coming season I'm going to districts in golf individually and I also hope my whole team can go to districts," Wilson said.
"I want him to do what he wants to do and not feel limited," said Kathleen. "His two older brothers definitely respect him even more now with everything he went through and never complained," she added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.