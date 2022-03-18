MIFFLINBURG — The Mifflinburg spring musical, “Fiddler on the Roof,” will be the final production for Pat Wagner, who has announced plans to retire at the end of the school year.
Wagner, serving as producer, recently reflected on 36 years of plays and musicals. She noted “Fiddler,” a poignant rendition of life in a rural Russian town, was not selected with her retirement in mind.
“We really try to pick shows that fit the group kids who audition,” Wagner said. “We typically look at two or three shows per year and once the auditions were over it just felt like it was best suited for this ensemble.”
Mifflinburg Area High School seniors had some input in the selection of the well-loved show.
“We asked them what did they want to do,” she added. “Did they want to do something that was funny, but had more of a message, or did they want to do something that was just silly and fun.”
Wagner said the seniors leaned toward a show which could be funny but also contained an endearing message. The title was revealed afterward.
“They get it,” she added. “(‘Fiddler’) has so many messages about community and treating people kindly.”
The spring musical would be bittersweet, Wagner said. She estimated that the Fine Arts Department did more than 70 shows during her tenure.
“Every show is special,” Wagner said. “Every show is unique when it comes to the group of kids doing it.”
Wagner stressed that the shows staged were not meant to be about the staff, but opportunities for the students to go out and perform.
Wagner said the passage of time has permitted her to learn the process of producing and directing with young talent.
“It’s a process, and you grow with production,” Wagner said. “I look at what we are doing now and what we were doing when we first started. It’s completely changed. We have an incredible team of adults who I trust working with kids.”
The camaraderie and dedication to the kids will be missed.
“There are people who are doing this who haven’t had kids in shows for years,” Wagner said. “They are just doing it because they want the kids to have a great experience.”
Wagner hoped the kids would indeed lean toward “Fiddler,” as it has always been one of her favorites. But if they had preferred a different show with a different message, Wagner said she would go with it fully because it was the selection of the students.
Wagner was confident that the Fine Arts Department team would continue the legacy of drama and musical theater in Mifflinburg. The remainder of the school year will be busy with concerts and competition for young performers.
“Fiddler on the Roof,” a production of the Mifflinburg Area School District Fine Arts Department, will be staged at 7 tonight and Saturday, March 19, in the Mifflinburg Area High School auditorium, 178 Maple St., Mifflinburg. Tickets will be available at the door.
