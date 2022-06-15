MIDDLEBURG — Produce vouchers will be handed out from 9 a.m. to 12:30 pm. Monday, June 20 at Penns Creek Adult Resource Center, 3551 Richard Road, Middleburg.
Applications will be in the mailbox at the front door of the center for people who cannot attend that day's distribution. They may be returned by mail or left in a box at the front door.
Call Chris at 570-837-6200 for more information.
