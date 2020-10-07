MILTON — The Milton Salvation Army is now accepting Christmas assistance applications, for those in need, online at SalvationArmyMilton.org.
Gifts are provided to children age 12 and under living in the Milton, Lewisburg, Mifflinburg and Warrior Run school districts.
Angel tags will be available to businesses, organizations and families in the community who sign up to purchase gifts for those in need.
Distribution will take place in a different manner this year than in year's past. Items will be distributed over a period of time, rather than all in one day.
For more information on the program, email Valerie.Harris@USE.SalvationArmy.org.
