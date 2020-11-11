WATSONTOWN — A resident of the Watsontown Nursing and Rehabilitation Center served a combined 22 years in the U.S. Army and Air Force.
Robert E. Walter entered the Army in 1954 as a carrier equipment repairman, according to information provided by the nursing center. He served until 1957, when he returned to civilian life.
In 1958, he enlisted in the Air Force, serving as a radio equipment technician/bomb navigation system technician. He was stationed in many states and several foreign nations.
While stationed in Japan, Walter met his future wife, Sadako "Kitty" Takahashi.
He served in the Air Force until 1977, retiring after serving his country for over 22 years. He retired as a technical sergeant, the second-highest non-commissioned officer (NCO) in the Air Force.
After he retired, Walter and his family — which included daughters, Susan, Betty, Mary and Cassie — settled in Central Pennsylvania.
He worked at a local tree farm and many movie theaters in the area. He ran the projector at the Ritz in Muncy and Pike Drive in on Route 15.
Walter enjoyed traveling, bowling, golfing, playing softball and spending time with his family. He loved watching his grandchildren play ball. He and his wife celebrated 59 years of marriage before her passing in 2018.
He is a proud member of the American Legion and VFW.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.