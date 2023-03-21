LEWISBURG — While it is well known that most firefly species communicate in mating through blinking patterns at night, winter fireflies — or “dark” fireflies — have lost the ability to light. Without having the advantage of a visual cue, researchers from Bucknell University, Middlebury College and the University of California, Riverside teamed up to successfully discover that these dark fireflies mate using pheromones — the first pheromone ever identified for fireflies.

Bucknell Professor Sarah Lower, biology, is lead author of the study, which also includes Professor Doug Collins, chemistry; and biology students Hannah Holmes (Class of 2023) and Carol Zheng (Class of 2024). Former Bucknell biology professor Greg Pask, now an assistant professor of biology at Middlebury, was also among the researchers who published their findings this week in the Journal of Chemical Ecology.

