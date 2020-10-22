LEWISBURG — A claim made last week that Lewisburg Borough was unwilling to work out a solution to a regional police funding issue was answered Wednesday by its council vice president.
Jordi Comas, Lewisburg Borough Council vice president, said the borough was willing to talk with East Buffalo Township (EBT) about the agreement which formed the Buffalo Valley Regional Police Department on the condition that the township pay up.
The department which serves Lewisburg and EBT began operation in 2012 under an intergovernmental agreement (IGA). It called for the borough and the township to share local contributions, 48% to 52% respectively.
More recently, EBT supervisors reduced the township contribution by 2% to 50% of local funding, citing allocation issues. Among them was the claim that 70% of crimes committed were in the borough while 30% were in the township.
Matt Schumacher, EBT supervisor chair, reiterated the township’s willingness to talk last week in a prepared statement. He also suggested a motion to withdraw from the department could be forthcoming if the suit was not settled by the end of the year.
But Comas maintained things have not unfolded as described.
“East Buffalo unilaterally changed the terms of the IGA, which is a contract. And then said you must come and negotiate,” Comas said. “We have always said we are willing to negotiate but we will not do it under the strong-arm tactics of having the agreement broken.”
Comas said the borough would talk with the township but only if funds were replaced. If there were space for a “settled response,” Comas said it could be considered.
Comas asserted that the IGA does not have a specific mechanism for a partner to simply withdraw as was suggested. He said agreement of both municipalities and four of the five commissioners was the only legal option under the current IGA for disbanding.
Comas added that shredding the agreement which has formed a well-functioning police department before the suit is heard was not going to happen.
Later in the day Wednesday, Schumacher reiterated that a regional police model similar to what is used in the State College area could be viable. Under that model, a single entity runs a department, while other municipalities contract for services. He said it could simplify matters for the municipality under contract such as hiring and administration.
An informational session was planned for Monday with Chief Paul Yost, Schumacher added. It would look over potential change and allow Jim Knight, relatively new to the EBT board of supervisors, to become better acquainted with the issue.
Schumacher said EBT Manager Stacy Kifolo would afterward be instructed to draft a letter to the borough which would give them the right of first refusal to run a department. He estimated that the two entities have spent roughly $137,000 in legal costs since the declaratory judgement was filed.
No hearings or other court action regarding the judgement have been scheduled to date. Additional hearings or other action before 2021 was not likely according to observers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.