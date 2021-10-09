LEWISBURG — SEDA-Council of Governments (SEDA-COG) will be offering the Crisis program to residents who qualify for fuel assistance, the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). This program repairs malfunctioning heating units at no cost.
Additionally, American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) stimulus funds will be used to offer a new service, the LIHEAP Clean and Tune Pilot program for residents. The goal of this program is to perform preventative maintenance services on residents’ primary heating equipment.
Residents should contact their local county assistance office to see if they qualify for these programs. The programs are being offered from Oct. 18 through May 6.
SEDA-COG’s Weatherization program serves a seven-county area: Columbia, Juniata, Mifflin, Montour, Perry, Snyder and Union.
